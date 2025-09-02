Hot topics

Critical WhatsApp Bug Lets Hackers Spy on iPhones—Update Now!

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
WhatsApp zero click attack iPhone users victim
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Read in other languages:

Deutsch / Português / Español

If you use WhatsApp, you should know that not everyone is safe. Meta has warned users about a major security flaw that cybercriminals exploited to infiltrate dozens of WhatsApp accounts through a sophisticated, targeted spyware campaign. Here's why it matters and why you should update the app immediately.

WhatsApp announced on Friday that it had issued an emergency patch for its messaging app on iOS and Mac, addressing a vulnerability that was used in conjunction with a separate bug in Apple devices. Apple reportedly fixed its end of the security bug in its devices a week prior to WhatsApp’s update.

Why This Attack is Very Dangerous

Hackers are said to have successfully exploited both vulnerabilities using a prominent zero-click attack, which is a method that requires no user interaction to compromise a device. In these cases, an attacker could send a link or image to a victim, and without any clicks, hijack the device and execute malicious code to spy or steal sensitive information.

Meta confirmed that it had notified dozens of individuals believed to be targeted in the campaign. The head of security firm Amnesty Tech shared on X a copy of the alert message, which explained why they were receiving the notification and what steps to take. The notice advised victims to perform a full factory reset of their device.

“We’ve made changes to prevent this specific attack from occurring through WhatsApp. However, your device’s operating system could remain compromised by the malware or targeted in other ways.
To best protect yourself, we recommend a full device factory reset. We also strongly urge you to keep your devices updated to the latest version of the operating system, and ensure that your WhatsApp app is up to date.”

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp users have been targeted by such campaigns. Previous reports linked similar zero-day exploits to surveillance efforts against high-profile individuals, including politicians and journalists.

What Users Should Do Now

While this attack affected a relatively small number of WhatsApp users, others should still take it seriously. It’s strongly recommended to update WhatsApp on your iPhone and Mac and install the latest security update for your Apple device.

Android users may not be the direct targets of this particular campaign, but the same WhatsApp vulnerabilities could still leave them exposed. They should also update to the latest version of WhatsApp and apply the most recent Android security patch. New tools like Advanced Device Protection offer an extra layer of security and can be manually enabled by users who feel they may be at risk.

Have you received a similar alert from WhatsApp? Share your experience with us.

Source: WhatsApp

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing