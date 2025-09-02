If you use WhatsApp, you should know that not everyone is safe. Meta has warned users about a major security flaw that cybercriminals exploited to infiltrate dozens of WhatsApp accounts through a sophisticated, targeted spyware campaign. Here's why it matters and why you should update the app immediately.

WhatsApp announced on Friday that it had issued an emergency patch for its messaging app on iOS and Mac, addressing a vulnerability that was used in conjunction with a separate bug in Apple devices. Apple reportedly fixed its end of the security bug in its devices a week prior to WhatsApp’s update.

Why This Attack is Very Dangerous

Hackers are said to have successfully exploited both vulnerabilities using a prominent zero-click attack, which is a method that requires no user interaction to compromise a device. In these cases, an attacker could send a link or image to a victim, and without any clicks, hijack the device and execute malicious code to spy or steal sensitive information.

Meta confirmed that it had notified dozens of individuals believed to be targeted in the campaign. The head of security firm Amnesty Tech shared on X a copy of the alert message, which explained why they were receiving the notification and what steps to take. The notice advised victims to perform a full factory reset of their device.

“We’ve made changes to prevent this specific attack from occurring through WhatsApp. However, your device’s operating system could remain compromised by the malware or targeted in other ways.

To best protect yourself, we recommend a full device factory reset. We also strongly urge you to keep your devices updated to the latest version of the operating system, and ensure that your WhatsApp app is up to date.”

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp users have been targeted by such campaigns. Previous reports linked similar zero-day exploits to surveillance efforts against high-profile individuals, including politicians and journalists.

What Users Should Do Now

While this attack affected a relatively small number of WhatsApp users, others should still take it seriously. It’s strongly recommended to update WhatsApp on your iPhone and Mac and install the latest security update for your Apple device.

Android users may not be the direct targets of this particular campaign, but the same WhatsApp vulnerabilities could still leave them exposed. They should also update to the latest version of WhatsApp and apply the most recent Android security patch. New tools like Advanced Device Protection offer an extra layer of security and can be manually enabled by users who feel they may be at risk.

Affiliate offer Apple iPhone 16

Have you received a similar alert from WhatsApp? Share your experience with us.