Hot topics

Google Just Copied This Clever iPhone Feature

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Photos Sticker creator feature on iOS and iPhone
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Google Photos has long been a go-to cloud photo album for many users, including those on iPhones, but it’s been missing a few novelty features. One of those is a built-in sticker grabber, popularized by Apple’s “Lift and Hold” tool. Now, Google is finally bringing a similar feature to its gallery app.

On iOS, users can easily turn photos into stickers by tapping and holding on a clear subject. From there, you can share the sticker, add it to your collection, or even create an animated version or GIF.

Google Photos Adds iPhone-Like Sticker Feature

In the latest version of Google Photos for iOS, Google has added a similar method for sticker creation. According to a Telegram user AdanBR (via Android Authority) a new splash screen now introduces the feature and shows how it works.

Users can tap and hold on a subject in a photo until it’s highlighted. Then, they’ll see options to “Copy” the subject as a sticker and paste it into messaging apps, or “Share” it directly to supported platforms.

Interface showing a cat sticker creation option in Google Photos.
Google Brings the iPhone-like sticker creator feature on Google Photos for iOS. / © Telegram/u/AdanBR

Just like Apple’s native sticker maker, stickers created in Google Photos integrate with iOS, meaning they show up in your sticker collection and clipboard history.

But what's still missing?  Currently, Google Photos doesn’t offer a dedicated section to manage stickers. It’s also unclear whether the feature supports animated versions for live or moving subjects. It would be great to see the search giant expand on these capabilities. But for now, it’s too early to tell.

Will Android Get It Too?

Interestingly, this new function hints at a possible future integration with object search, something Apple already offers via its “Look Up” feature. If Google adds this, it could serve as a handy alternative to image search or Circle to Search on Android.

For now, Google Photos’ sticker creator is rolling out to select users and regions. It may take time before it reaches a wider audience. There’s no word yet on when Android users will get the same capability. If you’re on Android and want to use stickers, you’ll find similar tools built into Gboard and the Messages app.

Do you use stickers on your Android device? Would you like to see this feature in Google Photos? Let us know in the comments.

Via: Android Authority

Best Smart Speaker With Amazon Alexa 

  Editor's choice Best smart home control center Best price-performance ratio Best sound Best sound supplement Best display
Product
Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Amazon Echo Hub
Amazon Echo (4.Gen)
Amazon Echo Studio
Amazon Echo Sub
Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen)
Product image Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022 Product Image Amazon Echo Hub Product Image Amazon Echo (4.Gen) Product Image Amazon Echo Studio Product Image Amazon Echo Sub Product Image Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd. Gen) Product Image
Review
Review: Amazon Echo Dot (5. Gen) 2022
Review: Amazon Echo Hub
Not yet tested
Review: Amazon Echo Studio
Not yet tested
Not yet tested
Price Compariosn
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing