Google Photos has long been a go-to cloud photo album for many users, including those on iPhones, but it’s been missing a few novelty features. One of those is a built-in sticker grabber, popularized by Apple’s “Lift and Hold” tool. Now, Google is finally bringing a similar feature to its gallery app.

On iOS, users can easily turn photos into stickers by tapping and holding on a clear subject. From there, you can share the sticker, add it to your collection, or even create an animated version or GIF.

Google Photos Adds iPhone-Like Sticker Feature

In the latest version of Google Photos for iOS, Google has added a similar method for sticker creation. According to a Telegram user AdanBR (via Android Authority) a new splash screen now introduces the feature and shows how it works.

Users can tap and hold on a subject in a photo until it’s highlighted. Then, they’ll see options to “Copy” the subject as a sticker and paste it into messaging apps, or “Share” it directly to supported platforms.

Google Brings the iPhone-like sticker creator feature on Google Photos for iOS. / © Telegram/u/AdanBR

Just like Apple’s native sticker maker, stickers created in Google Photos integrate with iOS, meaning they show up in your sticker collection and clipboard history.

But what's still missing? Currently, Google Photos doesn’t offer a dedicated section to manage stickers. It’s also unclear whether the feature supports animated versions for live or moving subjects. It would be great to see the search giant expand on these capabilities. But for now, it’s too early to tell.

Will Android Get It Too?

Interestingly, this new function hints at a possible future integration with object search, something Apple already offers via its “Look Up” feature. If Google adds this, it could serve as a handy alternative to image search or Circle to Search on Android.

For now, Google Photos’ sticker creator is rolling out to select users and regions. It may take time before it reaches a wider audience. There’s no word yet on when Android users will get the same capability. If you’re on Android and want to use stickers, you’ll find similar tools built into Gboard and the Messages app.

Do you use stickers on your Android device? Would you like to see this feature in Google Photos? Let us know in the comments.