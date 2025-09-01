If you receive an alert in your Gmail, your account may have been compromised. Google has issued an emergency warning about a major cyberattack affecting billions of Gmail and Google Cloud users. Here's what the threat involves and why it matters.

Billions of Gmail Users are Affected

Google's Threat Intelligence Group (GTIG) confirmed that this is an ongoing cyberattack, with most users at risk. The breach stems from a third-party provider, Salesforce, whose compromised data exposed 2.5 billion Gmail and Google Cloud accounts, including both personal and business users. According to Google's security division, the attack is likely linked to the notorious cybercriminal group known as ShinyHunters.

In a blog post, Google described the incident as part of the UNC6040 threat cluster, with the first breach discovered in June this year. The attackers reportedly used advanced tactics such as social engineering and vishing, or voice phishing. They impersonated IT personnel to trick victims into revealing sensitive information and credentials.

In August, Google confirmed that the hackers had successfully infiltrated systems using stolen credentials. And the company warned that the stolen data could be used for extortion, monetization, and other malicious cyber schemes.

"We believe threat actors using the ShinyHunters brand may be preparing to escalate their extortion tactics by launching a data leak site (DLS). These new tactics are likely intended to increase pressure on victims, including those associated with the recent UNC6040 Salesforce-related data breaches," GTIG stated.

Vishing or voice phishing has proven to be an effective method, with attackers primarily targeting English-speaking users and organizations.

Google has notified affected users via email, completing its outreach by August 8.

How to Protect Your Account

ShinyHunters is believed to have emerged in 2020 and has since been linked to several high-profile hacks and extortion cases involving major companies such as AT&T, Microsoft, Santander, and Ticketmaster.

But by applying standard safeguards, you can protect yourself and your data. This includes strengthening account security by updating your Google account passwords to stronger combinations. If your account supports multi-factor authentication or passkeys, enable these features immediately.

Beyond Google services, using the same security measures for other apps and accounts is also recommended, including banking and social media platforms.

Google also recommends keeping your devices updated with the latest software and security patches. Plus, one should be cautious of suspicious messages and emails, and avoid clicking on unknown links.

Do you have other safety and security tips to share? We'd love to hear those in the comments.