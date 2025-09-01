Amazing Google App Suddenly Goes Free: Here's Why It's Great

Ambitious filmmakers need powerful recording technology to create stylish videos, although this is already readily available in modern smartphones. However, experienced filmmakers cannot live without editing software, which, in the best case, offers a variety of tools to further improve the individual sequences and can enhance the final product with additional effects and special effects.

However, working with such apps is not a trivial matter, and they are usually associated with high costs. Simple video editors are often limited in their options, or their development is backed by so much advertising that they are no longer fun to use.

"Hey, touch up this picture": Google makes Photoshop obsolete

Cloud App for Web-based Video Editing

This is where Google comes in with Vids. The editor was introduced last year and is now available to all interested parties under the vids.new domain. Like the other Google apps, the program runs in the browser. That proves to be a huge advantage over many classic video editors, because editing videos normally requires a lot of computing power. Google provides this with the help of its cloud, so that even simple computers are sufficient for editing films.

It primarily targets filmmakers who develop their productions for social media and the web. This is evident from the fact that the recording function also supports screen content recording. In addition to the typical film format, content creators can also select a square or vertical image crop. In everyday life, some users will be pleased with the automatic functions, such as converting a presentation into moving images.

Google Vids: A quick overview for good results. / © Matthias Wellendorf

Google's Video Editor is Reminiscent of Canva

The interface is kept rather simple. The clear operation and self-explanatory symbols are very reminiscent of Canva, the popular web app for image and video editing. This means beginners can quickly achieve great results even without having extensive knowledge.

Like its major competitor, the Google Editor also has a well-stocked library of ready-made stock content, which is not just limited to images and videos. In addition to music and sound effects, the GIFs and stickers popular on social media platforms are also available. Should there be nothing suitable in this selection, artificial intelligence comes to the rescue once again. However, the AI is currently limited to graphic and image generation only. Google's video AI Veo, which impressed with its moving images, is not (yet) available. It can currently only be used as part of Google Flow, but this requires a paid subscription.