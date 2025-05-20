As the new week unfolds, we’re excited to bring you another installment of nextpit’s curated collection of apps that are typically paid but are currently available for free—for a limited time only! We’ve scoured both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store to find these fantastic deals on apps and games that you can download immediately on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device.

Unlike our weekly "Top 5 Apps of the Week," this selection takes a different approach. We haven’t tested each app; instead, our picks are based solely on their temporary free status. This means they could revert to their paid versions at any moment, so it's wise to explore them as soon as possible. Just be mindful of any disclaimers regarding ads, in-app purchases, and other payment options that may be present.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased" and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Squircle Icon Pack ( $1.49 ): Transform your Android experience into one that features cute squircle design!

): Transform your Android experience into one that features cute squircle design! Resume Builder ( $4.99 ): Need to cobble together a resume on the fly? Fret not, there's an app for that.

): Need to cobble together a resume on the fly? Fret not, there's an app for that. Cartoon Photo Editor ( $4.99 ): Want to spruce up some of your photos by using AI to add a cartoonish element? This app gets the job done.

): Want to spruce up some of your photos by using AI to add a cartoonish element? This app gets the job done. Image Converter ( $1.99 ): Converting one image format to another can be a straightforward affair on your phone with this app.

): Converting one image format to another can be a straightforward affair on your phone with this app. Business Card Maker ( $4.99 ): While not too many people use business cards these days, you might find this come in handy in specific situations.

Free Android Games

Spelling Master ( $3.99 ): Why not let your little one master his or her spelling instead of growing up on a diet of pointless YouTube videos?

): Why not let your little one master his or her spelling instead of growing up on a diet of pointless YouTube videos? Bulbs - A game of lights ( $0.99 ): This is a digital variation of the classic Simon game, letting you play anywhere, anytime!

): This is a digital variation of the classic Simon game, letting you play anywhere, anytime! Monster Killer Pro ( $0.99 ): A top-down shooter where you do nothing but go around shooting, well, monsters!

): A top-down shooter where you do nothing but go around shooting, well, monsters! Zombie Age 2 ( $0.99 ): It is the zombie apocalypse, so strap up and be prepared to fight your way through hordes of undead!

): It is the zombie apocalypse, so strap up and be prepared to fight your way through hordes of undead! Shadow Hunter: Offline Premium ( $0.99 ): A side-scrolling adventure that requires a careful sense of timing and great reflexes to progress.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Good Grade ( $2.99 ): A compact photo editor and color grading app for iOS devices.

): A compact photo editor and color grading app for iOS devices. Resume Designer 3 ( $3.99 ): If you ever need to come up with a stunning resume on-the-go, then this app will come in handy.

): If you ever need to come up with a stunning resume on-the-go, then this app will come in handy. mySymptoms Food Diary ( $7.99 ): Keep track of what you eat, just in case you have food allergies, making it easier to find a remedy should anything flare up.

): Keep track of what you eat, just in case you have food allergies, making it easier to find a remedy should anything flare up. Light Meter ( $3.99 ): Figure out just how much lighting is required to capture the best looking photos.

): Figure out just how much lighting is required to capture the best looking photos. Weather: It is nice outside ( $0.99 ): A simple and easy-to-use weather app with additional information such as humidity, cloud coverage, wind speed and direction, pressure, and more.

Free iPhone games

Cuppy Ball ( $0.99 ): How is your guesstimating skills? Are they good enough to catch the ball as it drops to the bottom?

): How is your guesstimating skills? Are they good enough to catch the ball as it drops to the bottom? Pirates Drop 2 ( $4.99 ): A match-3 game that takes on a pirate theme, with various new game elements introduce to add more challenges.

): A match-3 game that takes on a pirate theme, with various new game elements introduce to add more challenges. My City: Hospital ( $3.99 ): Let your little ones learn the challenges of running a hospital with all its complications.

): Let your little ones learn the challenges of running a hospital with all its complications. Catenaccio: Football Manager ( $2.99 ): Think you have what it takes to procure victory in football? Why not try your managing skills here?

): Think you have what it takes to procure victory in football? Why not try your managing skills here? Kingdom Rush: Tower Defense HD ( $5.99 ): A tower defense game where cartoonish graphics belie its complex strategy required to triumph.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ smart tactics to tap into your personal data. However, don’t worry, tech aficionados; we’ve compiled some vital tips for you to shield your precious information. Being vigilant about the permissions you allow for the apps you install is key.

Take a moment to ponder: why would an ordinary alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what reason could a flashlight app have for requiring your exact location? By carefully considering the permissions you grant, you can safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to browse through the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, all while maintaining the security of your information.

That is all for now for the first of two Free Apps of the Week article this week! Stay tuned for our second edition that will be published in a few days.