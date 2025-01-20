iOS 19: iPhone's Next Big Update Could Redefine the Camera Experience

Before iOS 18 was released, it was rumored that Apple would introduce substantial UI tweaks in the major update. However, these changes did not materialize, as the update primarily focused on AI advancements instead. Now, it seems that many of the anticipated visual changes are set to debut with iOS 19. A recent report suggests that these updates may include a revamped camera interface inspired by visionOS.

Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, citing an internal Apple source, revealed that iOS 19 will feature a significant redesign inspired by the Vision Pro OS. This new look will include rounder app icons, a sleeker design language, and an emphasis on translucent visual elements, aiming to modernize the user interface and align it more closely with Apple's future AR-driven ecosystem.

Camera UI Inspired by visionOS

The most specific information in the report relates to the overhauled camera interface. According to visualized mockups presented by FPT, the camera interface in iOS 19 will have a more streamlined UI, with primary controls focused on Photo and Video modes. This differs from the current camera UI in iOS 18, which uses a slider to access the main modes.

Notably, the updated design repositions several shortcuts and buttons into expandable and collapsible menus within each mode. These menus can be accessed through swiping or sliding gestures.

For example, expanding the Photo mode will reveal options such as depth, spatial, panorama, and styles. Similarly, certain features will remain, like the spatial video option, while others may be replaced, such as slo-mo and action modes.

The alleged camera UI on iOS 19 according to a leak. This shows more transparent design elements and repositioned shortcuts and controls. / © YouTube/u/FPT

Additionally, some camera settings will continue to be located at the top of the screen or around the camera button, depending on the app's orientation. These include flash controls, resolution settings for images, and frame rate adjustments for videos. Overall, it appears that Apple is emphasizing spatial shooting format while making the overall interface cleaner and straightforward.

It remains unclear to what extent these UI changes will extend to other elements and apps within iOS 19. However, Prosser suggested that the visionOS-inspired aesthetic could influence the design of stock Apple apps and services.

When Do We Expect iOS 19 to Be Announced?

iOS 19 is poised to be a significant update, introducing bold UI revamps. The last major redesigns came with iOS 14, which introduced widgets, and iOS 7, which reimagined the entire interface. In contrast, iOS 18 focused on subtle adjustments, emphasizing customization features.

The announcement is likely to come at Apple’s WWDC in June, where the OS will be first made available to developers. If Apple sticks to its usual timeline, the final version should roll out to users in September.

What are your thoughts on the rumored camera UI changes in iOS 19? Are there other improvements you’re hoping to see? Please let us know in the comments below!