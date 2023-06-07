Buy the Apple Watch SE 2 at 12% Off and Enhance Your Health

Unlike with the standard Apple watches that are always on sale, the 2022 SE model rarely gets discounts. So, if you're waiting to grab one for a reduced price, today is a great opportunity to finally take the plunge as Amazon has the Apple Watch SE 2 back to its best price of $219 (12 percent off).

The deal saves you $30 or 12 percent off for the non-cellular Apple Watch SE 2022 (review) in the 40 mm variant and 11 percent for the bigger case size at 44 mm. At the same time, the three colorways which include black, silver, and gold are listed during the sale.

Affiliate offer Apple Watch SE (2022) It's time to improve your health and fitness with the Apple Watch SE 2 (2022) dropping to its best price on Amazon. To device database

Apple Watch SE 2's premium design and life-saving capabilities

The Apple Watch SE 2 kept the sleek aluminum build and distinct look of its predecessor. It has a bright 1.78-inch display protected by strengthened glass while the bottom side gets a new ceramic material mated with sapphire crystal for added scratch protection. Additionally, the watch can withstand water pressure equivalent to 50 meters of depth, meaning you can bring it for swimming and high-speed sports.

When it comes to health and fitness tracking, Apple's Watch SE 2 is capable to detect sports and monitor your heart rate all day along with irregular heart rhythm notifications. Users can also take advantage of the life-saving Crash Detection feature that works in tandem with the emergency SOS.

The second generation Apple Watch SE uses the same visual language as the Watch Series 8. / © nextpit

At the center of the Watch SE 2 is a snappy and efficient Apple S7 chipset that similarly powers the more expensive Apple Watch 8 and Watch Ultra. More importantly, the optimized watchOS software combined with the decent battery capacity enables phenomenal battery life on the smartwatch that lasts for multiple days between charges.

If you're serious about upgrading your well-being, the Apple Watch SE 2 makes a worthy buy at this current cost. Apple is known not to be generous with the Watch SE 2. Hence, you might quickly act fast while the deal is still running. Meanwhile, are you planning to get one soon? Tell us your plans.