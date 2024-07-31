Hot topics

Apple's iPad 10 Plunges to Its Best Price at 14% Off

NextPit Apple iPad 2022 Display
The launch of new iPad tablets recently has brought permanent discounts to Apple's older tablets, including the iPad 10. Over on Amazon, the casual tablet is even cheaper than the new usual price. This puts the base model back to $299, which is the best price we've seen and $50 cheaper (14 percent).

The deal is applicable to the Wi-Fi model in four colorways of the slab. Likewise, the same reduction is also offered on the 256 GB option, listing it down to $449 from $499. However, we still see the base model a worthier deal given the big price difference.

What makes the Apple iPad 10 the best casual tablet to buy

Apple's iPad 10 (review) came on the scene in the fall of 2022, and it brought some of the biggest changes in its range. Particularly, it features an overhauled exterior, with the bezels significantly reduced and the back panel being flatter. There is also a USB-C port that replaces the old Lightning port. The overall look makes the iPad 10 appear more modern and sleeker.

The design changes also resulted into Apple squeezing a larger 10.9-inch LCD screen. While the panel's refresh rate is stuck at 60 Hz, it remains bright, accurate, and sharp with 500 nits of peak brightness and 2360 x 1640 pixels resolution.

Apple iPad 2022 review
The Apple iPad 10 (2022) features a USB-C port. / © NextPit

Apart from the looks, some iPad 10 features that stood out to us are the fantastic performance of the Apple A13 chipset and optimized iPadOS. The tablet runs apps and games without stuttering, and we even didn't notice of slow down when switching between intensive tasks.

The iPad 10 offers a solid battery life. Per charges, it can last a whole day of heavy use or up to a few days in modest or mixed usage. The addition of USB-C also makes charging more flexible, as this makes it compatible with many accessories.

Are you picking up the Apple iPad 10 now that it is cheaper? Perhaps you would like to see more tablet deals from us? Let us know your plans in the comments.

