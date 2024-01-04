Hot topics

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are Cheapest Today at $189

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
NextPit Apple AirPods Pro 2 h
© nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan Junior Editor

If you plan to start your New Year with workouts or simply upgrade your listening sessions at home or during your daily commute, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best ANC headphones you can add to your audio arsenal. These premium wireless earbuds return to their all-time low price on Amazon, dropping the set to $189 and saving you $60 right off the bat.

What's even more remarkable is that the AirPods Pro 2 model offered here is one with a USB-C port. Plus, this version comes with lossless audio when paired with the upcoming Vision Pro headset. There is also an added dust resistance you won't find from the other AirPods Pro 2 version.

Why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are automatic purchase for iPhone or iPad users

Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 (review) are identical to the non-USB entries. These feature exceptional noise-canceling capability that is considered the most effective in their class, even beating those from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Google's Pixel Buds Pro. There is also a transparency mode that adds versatility to ANC.

Sound output and mic quality are also great with mids and vocals standing out from bass and highs. However, the EQ presets on Apple Music allow you to customize the output to your liking. You can listen to 360-degree audio, too, as there is spatial audio with head-tracking support.

You will find touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces on the AirPods Pro 2.
The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © NextPit

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 comes in the same stem-based form as the original AirPods. This allows the earbuds for snug and secure fit on the ears. More importantly, they don't stress the ears for longer listening sessions. Playback and volume controls are also better through the added Force Sensor on each bud.

Apple rates the battery life on AirPods Pro 2 for 6 hours with the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Wireless charging is supported in addition to the wired USB-C charging.

What do you think of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at this price? Share with us your thoughts down in the comment section.

 The best gaming monitors at a glance

  Best gaming monitor up to $400 Best gaming monitor up to $600 Best gaming monitor up to $800 Best gaming monitor up to $1,000 Best gaming monitor for consoles
Model
LG UltraGear 27GP850P-B
ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQ
BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U
Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM
Gigabyte M32U
Image LG Ultragear 27GP850P - product image Asus ROG Strix XG27AQ - product image BenQ MOBIUZ EX3210U - product image Asus ROG Swift PG27AQDM - product image Gigabyte M32U - product image
Offers
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

View all articles
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing