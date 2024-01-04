Apple's AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are Cheapest Today at $189

If you plan to start your New Year with workouts or simply upgrade your listening sessions at home or during your daily commute, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best ANC headphones you can add to your audio arsenal. These premium wireless earbuds return to their all-time low price on Amazon, dropping the set to $189 and saving you $60 right off the bat.

What's even more remarkable is that the AirPods Pro 2 model offered here is one with a USB-C port. Plus, this version comes with lossless audio when paired with the upcoming Vision Pro headset. There is also an added dust resistance you won't find from the other AirPods Pro 2 version.

Affiliate offer Apple AirPods Pro 2 Save $60 when you buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C from Amazon today.

Why the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are automatic purchase for iPhone or iPad users

Overall, the AirPods Pro 2 (review) are identical to the non-USB entries. These feature exceptional noise-canceling capability that is considered the most effective in their class, even beating those from the likes of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro or Google's Pixel Buds Pro. There is also a transparency mode that adds versatility to ANC.

Sound output and mic quality are also great with mids and vocals standing out from bass and highs. However, the EQ presets on Apple Music allow you to customize the output to your liking. You can listen to 360-degree audio, too, as there is spatial audio with head-tracking support.

The AirPods Pro 2 have touch-sensitive and capacitive surfaces for ANC and volume control. / © NextPit

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 comes in the same stem-based form as the original AirPods. This allows the earbuds for snug and secure fit on the ears. More importantly, they don't stress the ears for longer listening sessions. Playback and volume controls are also better through the added Force Sensor on each bud.

Apple rates the battery life on AirPods Pro 2 for 6 hours with the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the charging case. Wireless charging is supported in addition to the wired USB-C charging.

What do you think of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 at this price? Share with us your thoughts down in the comment section.