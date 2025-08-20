Pixel 10 Series Hands-On: Check Out Google's New Smartphones

The time has finally arrived: Google unveiled its range of new Pixel 10 smartphones—and I was there to take a closer look at the devices. The new series comprises four models: the compact Pixel 10, the more powerful Pixel 10 Pro, the larger Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the new foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Measuring 6.3 inches, the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro are pleasant to hold in the hand based on today's standards. The XL model arrives in 6.8 inches, but is technically equipped identically—I was able to confirm this in a direct comparison.

What's New?

All four models are powered by the new Google Tensor G5 processor and run on Android 16 right out of the box. Google promises seven years of update support, including new Android versions and security patches. In addition, there will be "Pixel drops" every three months, i.e., smaller feature updates apart from newer Android versions.

Another new feature is support for QI2 with magnets. I was able to test this out directly on site and saw how well MagSafe accessories such as power banks or credit card holders can be attached—they worked perfectly and held on securely, just as on the iPhone.

Pixel 10: Compact and Colorful

The Pixel 10 has a matte aluminum frame and a glossy glass back. In terms of color, you can choose between classic black (Obsidian), bluish white (Frost), a bright lime yellow (Lemongrass), and strong blue (Indigo). The latter is reminiscent of the blue of the first Pixel smartphone.

The display of the Pixel 10. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

In direct comparison to its predecessor, Google claimed to have made the display brighter and improved the sound. However, I wasn't allowed to test either claim on site. The new camera offers 5x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom for the very first time.

The Pixel 10 starts at $799, equipped with 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory.

Pixel 10 Pro (XL): Two Sizes, Same Performance

The Pixel 10 Pro and the XL models only differ in terms of size and, logically, battery capacity. All other technical specifications remain identical, so you can decide when making your purchase based on its size. Both have a shiny, polished aluminum frame that almost looks like stainless steel and a matte glass back. The colors? Obsidian (black), Moonstone (blue-grey), Porcelain (silver-white), and Jade (pastel green with golden frame).

According to Google, the display is "the brightest in its class". The camera has also been upgraded: 50 MP main camera, 48 MP ultra wide-angle, and 48 MP telephoto — with up to 100x digital zoom for the first time. The telephoto camera delivered impressive results thanks to its higher resolution and improved software — at least in an initial live demo on site. Our full review will reveal more.

The Pixel 10 Pro will be priced from $999 with 16 GB RAM and 128 GB storage, while the XL model starts at $1,099 and already offers 256 GB of storage for the base version.

The Pixel 10 Pro in all its colors. / © Timo Brauer / nextpit

Pixel 10 Pro Fold: Foldable with IP68 Rating

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is the first-ever foldable smartphone with IP68 certification — which means it is not only waterproof, but also offers dust protection. On paper, it should be just as robust as the other smartphones in the Pixel 10 series. The chassis is made of shiny aluminum, while the back is made of matte glass. The available colors? Jade and Moonstone.

The hinge made a good first impression on me; it was easy to open and remained in any position, which was ideal to set up the device like a small laptop. The large 8-inch display in an almost square format looked generous, while the outer 6.4-inch display has slightly wide bezels. At 10.8 mm, the device is not quite as slim as Samsung's Fold7, but it is still quite comfortable to hold. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold starts at a price of $1,799.