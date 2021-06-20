Winners and losers of the week: Honor gains independence, OnePlus loses it

Another week rolls by, and we've seen some interesting changes in the smartphone business. Consequently, the NextPit editorial team has had an easy time determining the winner and loser: Honor (yay) and OnePlus (boo). Find out why in our review of this week.

After I personally have the feeling that the games spectacle E3 went down a bit in the media this year and there were several disappointments to digest, there is still something positive for my gaming heart to report: Diablo II: Resurrected will launch on September 23. It's coming out for PC and of course various console platforms, and yes: I have to admit I'm up for some classic action-adventure carnage!

Speaking of Samsung: Rumors are also piling up about the Galaxy S22 – this week, news made the rounds that the Koreans could be reverting back to plastic polycarbonate for next year's flagships. I'm sure that for some of our readers, this would be the reason enough to nominate Samsung as the loser of the week, once confirmed.

Google, meanwhile, has unveiled new software features for Android in a bit of a sweep, which are already slowly being rolled out to users. As for the hardware from Google, there was also a news, albeit an unofficial one: According to this info, Samsung is supposedly producing the 7.6 inch panels for Google's first Pixel Foldable .

But other big names in the tech world also made news this week. Microsoft, for one: the Redmond-based company is set to reveal news about Windows next week, but already leaked images this week that should give us a first glimpse of Windows 11 .

We've almost made it through the first half of 2021. Time is literally racing, Apple's WWDC was already another week ago. Events like this still have an impact, of course, and you've noticed that on NextPit as well. We desperately needed to talk again about what update advantages iOS has over Android . Plus we've talked a lot about watchOS 8 and the Breathe (slash mindfulness) app for Apple's Watch. The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to get major new health features.

Speaking of carnage, let's move on to this week's winners and losers as chosen by the NextPit editorial team: The crown goes to Honor, leaving OnePlus as the loser.

Winner of the week: Honor with Google comeback

In China, Honor has already introduced a smartphone earlier this year since its split from Huawei: the Honor View 40. Now the Chinese company has presented the Honor 50, which will also make it to various markets outside of China (for example UK, South Africa and the EU among many others, but apparently not to the US).

Not only attractive because of Google services: The Honor 50 (Pro) / © Zealer/Weibo edit by NextPit

Of course, announcing a new smartphone does not directly make a manufacturer the winner of the week. But in this case, things are different. The Google Services, once denied to the Huawei subsidary, are back to Honor smartphones!

So there are not only two interesting new smartphones with the Honor 50 and the Honor 50 Pro, but also a great comeback in terms of software: That's what winners look like!

Loser: A dependent OnePlus

This now brings us to the downside of the article, the loser side. OnePlus, please step forward! No, the recently unveiled OnePlus Nord CE, which is currently being put through its paces by the lovely Camila, is not why we're calling OnePlus a loser. Nor does the rather unexciting Nord N200 offer any reason to do so.

No, the reason for our displeasure is the announcement by OnePlus to tie itself much closer to Oppo in the future – closer than it already is. After all, CEO Pete Lau let it slip that the brand name will be retained and just one day later, OnePlus also stated that nothing would change about OxygenOS for the time being.

But we've already seen Oppo models being rebranded and offered to us as OnePlus smartphones. And we do know that both companies will strive for synergies. So it's safe to assume that sooner or later, the software will be affected. Let's wait and see if and which ColorOS elements will be found on OnePlus smartphones in the near future. In any case, we are a little disappointed that OnePlus is slowly sacrificing its freedom.

You got an opinion about OnePlus and Oppo? Then head over to our Poll of the week, vote, and join the discussion!

We're not disappointed at all with your support, though. So thank you from the whole NextPit editorial team to all of you for reading, commenting, sharing and generally enjoying the discussion. I wish you all a fabulous start into the new week and I'm sure we'll see you all here again.