Only This Week: Get a Great Adventure Game Entirely for Free!

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Figment 2: Creed Valley and Sky Racket.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series.

This Week's Free Games

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Whether or not Figment 2: Creed Valley is a worthy successor to the previous entry is up to you to decide. Critics are somewhat unsure, but they conclude that the game is nonetheless a fun and exciting musical adventure.

Nightmares have shattered the Moral Compass, making the mind unable to function properly. As Dusty, it is up to you to restore peace and quiet in Creed Valley, where nightmares have started plaguing the once-peaceful lands. The game is usually available for around $25, but can be downloaded for free only this week.

Download Figment 2: Creed Valley from the Epic Games Store.

Figment 2 expands on the world of its predecessor. / © Steam

Sky Racket

Sky Racket is a game that's perfect for anyone who loves raw action and a quick pace. Your character can't attack their enemies on their own, which means that you're left swatting your enemy's bullets back toward them. Fight your way through many colorful levels and explore a game that is both exciting and uniquely challenging. Usually, the game is available for around $12. However, this week, you can download it for free from the Epic Games Store.

Download Sky Racket from the Epic Games Store.

Sky Racket is a fast-paced action adventure. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Game

Civilization VI Platinum Edition

You can look forward to a real highlight coming next week. Civilization VI Platinum Edition is a true AAA experience that you get to download for free. Normally, the game costs a whopping $80.

Civilization VI is not just a classic city builder or strategy game. In this game, you take control of an entire civilization and guide it along its path through history. Uncover new technologies, expand your city's reach, and challenge your rivals in war. In the end, your empire's success is in your hands. Whether you go out in victory or fade into nothingness depends on your strategy and how well you implement it.

Download Civilization IV Platinum Edition from the Epic Games Store.

Civilization VI is one of the best-known gaming franchises of all time. / © Steam

