Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 & Flip7 Unveiled: Slimmer, Smarter, More Suitable for Everyday Use

With the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, Samsung today unveiled the latest generation of its folding smartphones. There is also a cheaper FE model with a foldable display for the first time. While minor updates have been made in recent years, this year there is a significantly larger update, especially for the display.

Galaxy Z Fold7: Foldable smartphone becomes suitable for everyday use

The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the first foldable from Samsung that can be used like a regular smartphone when closed. This is made possible by a new hinge design that allows it to be closed flush. With a thickness of 8.9 millimeters and a weight of 215 grams, the device is on a par with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, a noticeable improvement on its significantly thicker predecessor.

When closed, a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution and 120 Hertz refresh rate is available. When opened, the display grows to 8 inches and offers an almost square format that is particularly suitable for multitasking. When watching movies, however, there are hardly any advantages over a regular smartphone due to the format. The display edges have also been further reduced. Samsung has dispensed with support for the S Pen this year.

The Fold7 is barely thicker than a regular smartphone / © nextpit

Ultra-level camera - with zoom limitations

For the first time, Samsung has adopted the 200-megapixel main camera from the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This means that the folding smartphone can take the same quality photos as the Ultra. The 3x zoom camera with 10 megapixels is also identical. However, the Fold7 has to do without the additional 5x zoom lens of the Ultra model - presumably for reasons of space, as the periscope lens would not have fitted into the extremely thin housing. The third lens conceals an ultra-wide-angle camera with a resolution of 12 megapixels. The selfie cameras have also been redesigned and now offer a wider field of view of 100 degrees. In addition, the selfie camera is no longer located under the display when it is opened, but is now traditionally designed as a cutout. This ensures better image quality, especially during video conferences.

Inside the smartphone, the Snapdragon 8 Elite is used with either 12 or 18 gigabytes of RAM. Here, too, there are no differences to the S25 series.

When unfolded, the Fold7 becomes a mini tablet / © nextpit

Galaxy Z Flip7: available in two variants for the first time

The more compact Galaxy Z Flip7 also receives a significant upgrade: the external display grows to 4.1 inches and covers almost the entire half of the housing. Only the two cameras and the flash interrupt the screen. This means that many functions, such as navigation, selfies, or messaging, can be used directly when the phone is closed.

The new, borderless display on the Flip7 / © nextpit

With the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE, Samsung is launching a more affordable fan edition in the foldable segment for the first time. Technically, the model is largely based on the Flip6 and thus offers a price-conscious entry into the world of foldable smartphones. The Exynos 2400 is used instead of the 2500 in the regular Flip7. The RAM is also smaller at 8GB instead of 12GB, and the internal memory is 128GB instead of 256GB.

Prices & availability

Galaxy Z Fold7 : from €2,099

Galaxy Z Flip7 : from €1,199

Galaxy Z Flip7 FE: from €999

Pre-orders are now available. Until July 24, buyers will receive a memory upgrade (e.g., 512 GB for the price of the 256 GB version) at participating retailers at no extra charge.