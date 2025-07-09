Robot Vacuum Cleaners: 3 Ways this Manufacturer Outshines the Competition

Hot topics

Robot vacuum cleaners have seen impressive development and advancements in recent years. Suction power has become more impressive than ever, and the mopping function is more than just a cursory feature. Manufacturers such as Roborock and Dreame consistently introduce innovative technologies to the market. However, there is one brand that has quietly revealed new approaches and clearly stood out from the competition. Read about the manufacturer we are discussing and the features that are setting new trends.

Mopping function: The manufacturer's core discipline

As the name suggests, the mopping function is just that — a function. It is not the primary task of a robot vacuum cleaner. Surprisingly, Narwal is considered a pioneer when it comes to the mopping function. The Narwal T10 was the first robot vacuum cleaner that offered wet cleaning. The Chinese manufacturer defined the mopping function differently. It uses little tricks to significantly improve the mopping results of its robot vacuum cleaners. The first trick is the design of the mopping equipment. Unlike most manufacturers, Narwal uses triangular rather than round mop pads.

A robotic vacuum cleaner with two round mop pads on a wooden floor.
That's a good thing! Narwal continues to rely on triangular mop pads. / © nextpit

This offers two advantages. The first is when it cleans corners. The triangular shape allows the appliance to get into corners better than models armed with round mops. Competitors, therefore, installed extendable mops to ensure efficient corner cleaning. All is well and good, of course, but the cost of these appliances is much higher. Thanks to the triangular shape, Narwal saves on the implementation of new technology and can, therefore, offer robot vacuum cleaners at a lower price.

Triple navigation system: The most intelligent obstacle detection?

LiDAR navigation comes across as standard. Large robot vacuum cleaners rely on combined solutions. An RGB camera is installed alongside the LiDAR technology. Of course, the additional lens helps with obstacle detection. Another nice addition is the ability to take a picture of your four walls while it is on the move. This is not an unimportant feature, especially for owners of four-legged friends.

A round gray robotic vacuum cleaner on a wooden floor.
The navigation technology is clearly visible in front. / © nextpit

Narwal takes a unique approach here. Instead of relying on a "double solution", Narwal offers a triple solution. The current top model Narwal Z10 Ultra (read review) relies on a tri-navigation system. In addition to LiDAR sensors and an RGB camera, a 3D structured light has been integrated to help estimate distances in real-time. The results were impressive in every single Narwal robot vacuum cleaner review. Even the budget robot hoover Narwal Freo X Plus (read review) navigates better in practice than some of the top robot vacuum cleaners (Best Of list).

Minimalist app: More focus on the hardware

Last but not least, there is the Narwal Freo app. When we reviewed the Narwal Freo (read review), we already noticed just how minimalist the manufacturer's software is. The cleaning functions are grouped together in the start menu as usual. What is remarkable, however, is how Narwal manages to focus on cleaning. When you start cleaning a Narwal robot vacuum cleaner, the app offers you the option to customize the cleaning in a new window. There is no need to search, no need to go into the other settings, and no need to frantically search to make the relevant adjustments.

Overall, I think Narwal has all the necessary ingredients to keep up with Roborock and Dreame in the future. I like the approach of not just concentrating on increasing the suction power but also using other simple means to increase the added value of a robot vacuum cleaner for users.

