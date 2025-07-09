Hot topics

When I’m on vacation, my go-to workout is running. It’s simple, all I need are running shoes, and it’s one of the best ways to explore a new city. Naturally, I use a navigation app. But not on my phone. Nope—I’m team smartwatch. Specifically, I’ve been using Apple Maps on my wrist.

Why am I telling you this? Because Garmin just dropped a major update for Android users, that’s honestly kind of a big deal.

Starting now, select Garmin smartwatches support turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps. Once you kick off directions, whether you're walking, cycling, or driving, your Garmin takes over from your phone and guides you with vibration alerts and on-screen instructions.

I haven’t tried it yet, but if it works anything like the Apple Watch experience, it’s going to be clean, hands-free, and actually useful. Safer, too—no need to wave your phone around mid-run like a confused tourist.

Selected Garmin smartwatches support turn-by-turn navigation with Google Maps. / © Garmin

And in case you're wondering why Garmin is only rolling this out now: their watches don’t run Google’s Wear OS. Garmin uses its own proprietary software, which isn’t built to run Google apps natively, so getting Google Maps to work was a bigger technical lift than it sounds.

The new feature also integrates seamlessly with Garmin’s fitness tracking. That means you can follow directions and log your workout at the same time, with all your data syncing afterward to Garmin Connect and Android’s Health Connect.

The update’s free and live now via the Connect IQ Store for a bunch of Garmin models, including the Venu, Forerunner, vívoactive, and fēnix series.

Not a fan of Garmin smartwatches? Fair. If you’re looking for an alternative, take a look at the new OnePlus Watch 3 (43 mm) that dropped this week. Since it runs Wear OS, you’ve got Google Maps baked right in—plus all the other smartwatch stuff you probably forgot you wanted.

It’s a small update (or a solid alternative), but either way, it makes a big difference, especially for urban explorers, commuters, and anyone who likes to move through the world without pulling out their phone every 12 seconds.

Source: Garmin

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

