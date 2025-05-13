Like clockwork, Sony has launched the Xperia 1 VII, the successor to last year's Xperia 1 VI . The Japanese company is retaining most of the key novelties from its predecessor in the new flagship camera phone , including the 3.5 mm audio jack and expandable storage, while introducing longer software support and more AI enhancements.

The new Xperia 1 builds upon the previous flagship rather than introducing bold iterations. It is touted by the company as embodying the most Sony DNA yet, with the device developed in collaboration with the Bravia, Alpha, and Walkman departments.

Classic Xperia Features Stay

Starting with the design, the familiar rectangular form with squared-off corners on the metal frame remains. However, there are some minor changes in the exterior, as it is a hair thicker and slightly shorter to accommodate the revamped internals. The device is IP68 rated and features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front and the older Victus on the back.

It has a familiar 6.5-inch OLED Bravia display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, but Sony states the new panel is 20% brighter. At the same time, it incorporates the traditional, non-uniform, and slightly thicker bezel on the top and bottom rather than adopting a punch-hole style. This bezel integrates front-facing stereo speakers that are said to be 10% richer in low and mid frequencies.

Sony Xperia 1 VII is available in Black, Orchid Purple, and Moss Green. / © Sony

It's worth mentioning that Sony is improving the 3.5 mm analog audio port by using gold materials for the solder, which should reduce transmission loss when plugging in headphones. It also supports Sony's DSEE Ultimate codec for upscaling to high-res audio.

More AI Modes and Longer Software Policy

The back looks almost identical, but upon closer inspection, the optics for the three main cameras appear wider. The 48 MP wide Exmor T sensor and 12 MP Exmor RS telephoto sensor with variable optical zoom between 85 mm to 170 mm (3.5x to 7.1x) are unchanged. What's new is a larger 48 MP ultrawide Exmor RS sensor that now adopts a new and brighter 16 mm lens with an f/2.0 aperture.

Sony has further integrated the Alpha system by utilizing AI in the camera system of the Xperia 1 VII. Namely, the new "AI Camera Work" feature adjusts frames and stabilizes videos, while "Auto Framing" always keeps the subject in the center by cropping the videos. The usual Alpha tools, such as real-time eye tracking and AI scene detection, are also available. The physical camera shutter button is wider for a more tactile shooting experience.

Sony Xperia 1 VII's bento box for the camera / © Sony

The Xperia 1 VII also adds Ultra HDR support, a major Android feature first introduced on flagship Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel smartphones. Furthermore, the flagship camera phone boots on Android 15 and is pledged to receive four more major Android OS upgrades and up to 6 years of security updates, which is one more year than its predecessor. This is a welcome upgrade for users planning to keep the device long-term.

The Xperia 1 VII runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite SoC and is coupled with a modest 12 GB of RAM but expandable 256 GB on-board storage. Overheating should not be a concern due to the inclusion of a vapor chamber.

Sony is maintaining the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity, though it rates the device for a 2-day running time. Charging options include 30 W adaptive wired charging, 15 W wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

The Sony Xperia 1 VII is available in two new finishes, Orchid Purple and Moss Green, in addition to the Slate Black. It is priced at a hefty €1,499 in Europe and £1,399 in the UK and will arrive in June. Unfortunately, it will not be officially released in the USA, unlike last year's Xperia 1 VI, though there should be options to obtain it through grey markets.

Do these features in the Xperia 1 VII make it a worthwhile upgrade for you? We'd like to hear your thoughts in the comments below.