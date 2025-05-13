Another week began and so we are back to nextpit's usual selection of apps that are usually paid but are free for a limited time. We checked both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for these app and game deals that you can install right away on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

In contrast to our "Top 5 apps of the week", this article works differently. Instead of checking and testing every pick, we selected these apps simply because they are free for a short time. Because of that, they may revert to a paid status any time soon, so it is worth checking them out as soon as you can, but keep an eye on the disclaimers about ads, in-app purchases, and other payment features.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased" and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

My Medicine Pro ( $2.49 ): Keep track of your medication and medical appointments. The app includes a database with popular medication with usage and dosage information.

): Keep track of your medication and medical appointments. The app includes a database with popular medication with usage and dosage information. Equalizer FX Pro ( $1.99 ): Fine-tune the audio playback on your Android device, or optimize the EQ settings for a headphone or bluetooth speaker.

): Fine-tune the audio playback on your Android device, or optimize the EQ settings for a headphone or bluetooth speaker. QR Code Reader Pro ( $5.99 ): More than a simple QR/barcode reader, you can store and even create QR codes straight on your phone.

): More than a simple QR/barcode reader, you can store and even create QR codes straight on your phone. Shortcut Maker ( $0.99 ): At first glance you may think your phone can already create shortcuts, but with this app you can customize the icon, create shortcuts to tasks, features (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc), or even webpages.

Free Android Games

Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ( $3.99 ): Hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies in this side-scrolling action game

): Hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies in this side-scrolling action game EvoCreo - Pocket Monster Games ( $0.99 ): Heavily inspired by a popular (and lawyer-backed) franchise, collect, evolve, and put your little monsters to fight for you. Saying like that, it sounds awfully like animal cruelty. Oh well...

): Heavily inspired by a popular (and lawyer-backed) franchise, collect, evolve, and put your little monsters to fight for you. Saying like that, it sounds awfully like animal cruelty. Oh well... AceSpeeder3 ( $0.49 ): Following the footsteps of classics like F-Zero, Wipeout, and SlipStream 5000, race your anti-gravity machine in futuristic tracks.

): Following the footsteps of classics like F-Zero, Wipeout, and SlipStream 5000, race your anti-gravity machine in futuristic tracks. Zombie Age 3 ( $0.99 ): Already featured in other editions of this list, use some popular heroes to fight yet another zombie invasion.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

UltraNotes ( $4.99 in app Premium purchase): Take your note taking (sorry!) to the next level, with macOS/iPadOS/iOS synchronization, extensive formatting options, Apple Pencil support, and more.

in app Premium purchase): Take your note taking (sorry!) to the next level, with macOS/iPadOS/iOS synchronization, extensive formatting options, Apple Pencil support, and more. Clifie - Video Greetings ( $19.99 in app Premium purchase): Just like the name says, create video greetings with music, text, and more.

in app Premium purchase): Just like the name says, create video greetings with music, text, and more. Weather: It is nice outside ( $0.99 ): A simple, straightforward weather app with additional information such as humidity, cloud coverage, wind speed and direction, pressure, and more.

Free iPhone games

EvoCreo: Pocket Monster Game ( $0.99 ): Just like the Android deal, capture and fight monsters on a retro-looking JRPG.

): Just like the Android deal, capture and fight monsters on a retro-looking JRPG. 15 Puzzle - Number Puzzle Game ( $0.99 ): Slide the blocks on this puzzle game to put the tiles in numerical order.

): Slide the blocks on this puzzle game to put the tiles in numerical order. Cardinal Land ( $1.99 ): A minimalistic jigsaw puzzle game, place the colored shapes to form animal figures and learn more about them.

): A minimalistic jigsaw puzzle game, place the colored shapes to form animal figures and learn more about them. RFS - Real Flight Simulator ( $0.99 ): Take to the skies on a variety of airplanes, from small propeller planes to huge quadri-jet cargo planes.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ smart tactics to tap into your personal data. However, don’t worry, tech aficionados; we’ve compiled some vital tips for you to shield your precious information. Being vigilant about the permissions you allow for the apps you install is key.

Take a moment to ponder: why would an ordinary alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what reason could a flashlight app have for requiring your exact location? By carefully considering the permissions you grant, you can safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to browse through the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, all while maintaining the security of your information.

That is all for now for the first of two Free Apps of the Week article this week! Stay tuned for our second edition that will be published in a few days.