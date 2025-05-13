Hot topics

Be quick! These iOS and Android Apps Are Free for a Short Time

5 min read 5 min No comments 0
Free Apps of the week shutterstock 2256479479
© Wachiwit/Shutterstock
Rubens Eishima
Rubens Eishima

Another week began and so we are back to nextpit's usual selection of apps that are usually paid but are free for a limited time. We checked both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store for these app and game deals that you can install right away on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

In contrast to our "Top 5 apps of the week", this article works differently. Instead of checking and testing every pick, we selected these apps simply because they are free for a short time. Because of that, they may revert to a paid status any time soon, so it is worth checking them out as soon as you can, but keep an eye on the disclaimers about ads, in-app purchases, and other payment features.

Our tip: If you're interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it right away. This will mark it as "purchased" and it will remain in your app library. This means you can delete the app you don't currently need from your phone - and put it back on again when you need it!

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

  • My Medicine Pro ($2.49): Keep track of your medication and medical appointments. The app includes a database with popular medication with usage and dosage information.  
  • Equalizer FX Pro ($1.99): Fine-tune the audio playback on your Android device, or optimize the EQ settings for a headphone or bluetooth speaker.
  • QR Code Reader Pro ($5.99): More than a simple QR/barcode reader, you can store and even create QR codes straight on your phone.
  • Shortcut Maker ($0.99): At first glance you may think your phone can already create shortcuts, but with this app you can customize the icon, create shortcuts to tasks, features (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, etc), or even webpages.

Free Android Games

  • Shadow of Death: Dark Knight ($3.99): Hack and slash your way through hordes of enemies in this side-scrolling action game
  • EvoCreo - Pocket Monster Games ($0.99): Heavily inspired by a popular (and lawyer-backed) franchise, collect, evolve, and put your little monsters to fight for you. Saying like that, it sounds awfully like animal cruelty. Oh well...
  • AceSpeeder3 ($0.49): Following the footsteps of classics like F-Zero, Wipeout, and SlipStream 5000, race your anti-gravity machine in futuristic tracks.
  • Zombie Age 3 ($0.99): Already featured in other editions of this list, use some popular heroes to fight yet another zombie invasion.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

  • UltraNotes ($4.99 in app Premium purchase): Take your note taking (sorry!) to the next level, with macOS/iPadOS/iOS synchronization, extensive formatting options, Apple Pencil support, and more.
  • Clifie - Video Greetings ($19.99 in app Premium purchase): Just like the name says, create video greetings with music, text, and more.
  • Weather: It is nice outside ($0.99): A simple, straightforward weather app with additional information such as humidity, cloud coverage, wind speed and direction, pressure, and more.

Free iPhone games

  • EvoCreo: Pocket Monster Game ($0.99): Just like the Android deal, capture and fight monsters on a retro-looking JRPG.
  • 15 Puzzle - Number Puzzle Game ($0.99): Slide the blocks on this puzzle game to put the tiles in numerical order.
  • Cardinal Land ($1.99): A minimalistic jigsaw puzzle game, place the colored shapes to form animal figures and learn more about them.
  • RFS - Real Flight Simulator ($0.99): Take to the skies on a variety of airplanes, from small propeller planes to huge quadri-jet cargo planes.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below. 

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be careful with both free and paid apps, as they can hide in-app purchases and advertising. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the ever-evolving world of mobile applications, many companies employ smart tactics to tap into your personal data. However, don’t worry, tech aficionados; we’ve compiled some vital tips for you to shield your precious information. Being vigilant about the permissions you allow for the apps you install is key.

Take a moment to ponder: why would an ordinary alarm clock need access to your camera or contacts? Or what reason could a flashlight app have for requiring your exact location? By carefully considering the permissions you grant, you can safeguard your personal data from unauthorized access.

You are welcome to browse through the vast array of free apps available for both Android and iOS platforms, all while maintaining the security of your information.

That is all for now for the first of two Free Apps of the Week article this week! Stay tuned for our second edition that will be published in a few days.

The best VPN services compared and tested

  Sponsored Editor's Choice              
  SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
Name SurfShark* CyberGhost* NordVPN* PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy*
nextpit Tested
Go to review
Go to review
Go to review
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
Not yet rated
 Not yet rated
Price (monthly) $2.49 to $12.95 $2.25 to $12.99 $3.49 to $11.95 $2.91 to $10.95  $6.47 to $1.81 $8.32 to $12.95  $2.03 to $9.95 $3.33 and $9.99 $2.45 to $9.95
Compatible platforms with its app - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV 		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS
- Android TV		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS		 - Android, iOS
- Windows, macOS, Linux
- Android TV, FireTV
Protocols OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2, WireGuard L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 OpenVPN, IKEv2 L2TP,  OpenVPN, IKEv2
How do I subscribe? See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options* See Options*
Name SurfShark CyberGhost NordVPN PureVPN VyprVpn ExpressVPN Private Internet Access Tunnelbear Ivacy
nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Rubens Eishima

Rubens Eishima
Writer

Having written about technology since 2008 for a number of websites in Brazil, Spain, Denmark, and Germany, I specialize in the mobile ecosystem, including various models, components, and apps. I tend to not only value performance and specifications, but also things like repairability, durability, and manufacturer support. I tend to prioritize the end-user's point of view whenever possible.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing