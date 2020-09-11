Samsung surprises Indian consumers with the pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 2

One week after it went for pre-order in the US, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is now available for pre-order in India as well. Samsung, earlier today, issued a press release revealing the official pricing of the Fold 2 in the country. And it seems most tech pundits and smartphone enthusiasts were left (pleasantly) surprised by Samsung’s decision to price the phone at Rs 149,999 (~$2039). This is roughly the same price at which the Fold 2 is sold in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 priced at Rs 1,49,999 in India. This is far more aggressive than anyone predicted.@ZeeBusiness@SamsungIndia#SamsungGalaxyZFold2



Offers and other details in the image 👇 pic.twitter.com/kzKVFUcxBX — Manas Tiwari (@manast10) September 11, 2020

Traditionally, most flagship handsets in India are sold at a much higher premium compared to the US prices - primarily because of import duties and taxes. Samsung seems to be bucking the trend, at least in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

While not affordable by any means, the Fold 2 is much cheaper than the original Fold that came to India with a staggering price tag of Rs 164,999 (~$2320). What is also notable here is that the Galaxy Z Fold 2 actually costs (marginally) lesser than the top-end iPhone 11 Pro Max (512GB) variant in India, which goes for Rs 150,800. That being said, in India, only the 12GB+256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 shall be made available. Curiously, Samsung’s press release does not reveal the variant that would be sold in India.

Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung SWA unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India / © Samsung

The second-generation Galaxy Fold fixes most of the issues people faced with its predecessor. If you recall, the first-gen Galaxy Fold was put on hold for more than six months, during which it underwent several hardware updates and durability tweaks. We at NextPit are hopeful that such problems don’t plague the Fold 2.

Unlike its S and Note series devices, there is no Exynos variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. This essentially means Indian users will not feel short-changed, especially when they are used to paying a premium on such products. Samsung has faced heavy criticism over its decision to sell two variants of its flagship smartphones - one with the much acclaimed Qualcomm Snapdragon processor - and the other with the slower Exynos chipsets.

Samsung is likely only to sell a few units of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in the price-conscious nation, which is also in the midst of the worst pandemic it has faced since independence.

