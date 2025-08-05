Hot topics

Android Owners Told to Update Their Device Immediately

Google Android security patch critical update
In addition to major software upgrades, Android devices receive monthly security updates. This enables Google to deliver the latest protection to your device by addressing existing security bugs and vulnerabilities. Google has recently released its latest monthly update, which includes a security patch addressing several critical flaws. Android users are advised to download and install the firmware right away.

The August security update includes two security patches to address several security flaws, including critical and high-severity vulnerabilities.

What's the big concern?

According to Google's security bulletin, the latest monthly security update, with the 2025-08-01 patch, fixes a critical system bug labeled CVE-2025-48530. The vulnerability affects Android 16 OS, which allows attackers to execute code remotely and can be exploited in conjunction with other system vulnerabilities, requiring no user interaction. It's a comparable vulnerability to those used in zero-click hacks.

Google states that it has not yet found the bug to be exploited in the wild, which is a considerable relief. However, it's still advisable to keep your device updated regardless.

More Security Flaws

Along with the critical flaw, the update also resolves two notable bugs, CVE-2025-22441 and CVE-2025-48533, in the Android framework, which impact Android versions 13 to 16.

According to the report, attackers would exploit these vulnerabilities to escalate privileges in the system without requiring user interaction or additional execution.

Google's security bulletin for August security update
Google's August security update includes two patches for critical and high-severity bugs. / © Google

In a separate patch within the same update, there is a fix for a couple of high-severity and critical security bugs affecting components made by Qualcomm and Arm, two Android parts suppliers. The patch should address issues in a display and a closed-source component.

How to Protect Your Android Device

The update is already rolling out to select Pixel models, though availability may vary depending on the region or carrier. I checked on my Pixel 9 Pro XL (review), but I don't see the August update yet. At the same time, OEMs like Samsung should follow soon with the release of the security update, but there's no specific timeline yet.

If you haven't received the update yet, it is advisable to manually check periodically and install the firmware as soon as it becomes available. How do you keep your device protected? What safeguards do you apply? Share with us in the comments.

Source: Android

