While Android 16 brought less flashy changes compared to Android 15, it did introduce other meaningful capabilities, such as more enhanced security features. Now, Google is adding a new mobile network security tool to smartphones that aims to combat spying from attackers utilizing spoofed cell towers or networks.

Android already supports a handful of security features, ranging from data protection to anti-theft safeguards. As discovered in the latest Android 16 update, there's now a new addition to this suite of measures that gives users a tool to protect themselves from spying.

Particularly, these types of attacks fall into the category called “stingrays,” which essentially involve setting up fake cell networks. Once they've fooled your device into connecting, attackers can use it as a conduit to easily steal your information, like unique device and SIM information, as well as intercept your messages and calls. They can even force your device to use less secure 2G networks and perform other sophisticated attacks.

Android 16's New Tool Against Spying and False Cell Towers

According to details shared by Android Authority, Android 16 has introduced an updated Safety Center or Security and Privacy settings, which now integrates “Mobile network security.” Inside, there's a new toggle named “Network notifications.”

The verbiage below the toggle describes that it will alert a user when their “device connects to an unencrypted network” or when their device or SIM ID was recorded by a network. This clearly depicts a protection from “stingrays” or false networks and aims to prevent further spying.

Upon further investigation, it is also shown how the tool works once in action. Mainly, it will alert the user that their current connection is non-encrypted. There are then shortcuts to the settings and details about the notification. Once they're on a secure network, a new alert is sent confirming a secure connection.

Android 16's new mobile network notifications could only support the newer models like the Pixel 10. / © Google

In the same section, there is also a toggle for “2G Network protection,” which, as the name suggests, disables the connection to this type of cellular network.

Android 16's Anti-Spying Feature Compatibility

However, it appears the new Mobile network security and 2G Network protection tools are available only to those Pixel and Android smartphones that support either feature and possess the necessary connectivity component. With that said, there's currently no Pixel model that fully integrates the feature as of the initial public rollout. Or it is possible that Google and other OEMs like Samsung have not yet fully rolled out and activated the feature across all compatible devices.

Based on the understanding of the technology behind the anti-spying tool in Android 16, it is likely Google is specifically readying this for the upcoming Pixel 10. However, future non-Pixel Android devices could also take advantage of this.

