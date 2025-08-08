Sony’s Xperia phones may not be as popular as Samsung’s Galaxy or Google’s Pixel, but they’ve remained a long-standing part of the Android landscape. Despite lower sales, Sony continues to release new models for its loyal fan base. Following the underwhelming launch of the Xperia 1 VII, which sparked speculation about Sony exiting the smartphone market, the company has now firmly denied those rumors.

The past few years have not been smooth sailing for Sony's Xperia business. In particular, it has seen a continued drop in sales of its mid-range and flagship devices. It even opted to use a third party to manufacture its phones. Meanwhile, the Xperia 1 VII saw major friction, with users reporting "bricked" or dying devices, and the company subsequently pulled the phone from Europe.

Xperia Phones are Not Going Away

Contrary to speculation, Sony is standing by its Xperia brand. In a recent financial briefing in Japan, CFO Lin Tao emphasized that smartphones remain “a very important business” for the company. She added that “communication technology is a very important technology,” and reaffirmed Sony’s intention to continue investing in its mobile division.

About the defect of Xperia smartphone. So we are very sorry that we caused inconvenience to the users. I would like to apologize. About identifying the defect and the countermeasures have already been completed. The malfunction itself was coming from the production process. The impacted loss, so we have exchanged the parts which have been impacted.

This statement follows the global reports of Xperia 1 VII devices shutting down unexpectedly. Sony has acknowledged the issue and initiated a recall to replace affected units. During the briefing, Tao also issued an apology to users.

What's Next for Xperia?

Sony’s renewed commitment signals continued support for Xperia owners and hints at future developments. Unlike brands such as Nokia, LG, and HTC that exited the smartphone scene, Sony appears determined to stay in the game.

Currently, the Xperia 1 VII is the only model Sony has released this year. There’s no word yet on whether the Xperia 5 or Xperia 10 series will see updates.

Despite its high price, the Xperia 1 VII offers features that are increasingly rare, such as microSD card support and a headphone jack, which are missing from rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Google Pixel 9.

What do you think Sony should do to win back users and strengthen the Xperia brand? Share your ideas in the comments. We’d love to hear from you.