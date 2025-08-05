Hot topics

Millions of Android Devices are Suddenly Useless! Manufacturer Faces a Wave of Lawsuits

Google is facing a massive wave of lawsuits! The reason behind this? A large number of the manufacturer's devices became unusable in one fell swoop. Requests ended up misunderstood or ignored. The number of user complaints has risen rapidly. A US law firm has now begun to investigate the case. They are investigating why the mega corporation is not addressing known complications, despite users having been promised improvements.

These Google Devices are Currently Unusable

They are a real boon in everyday life: smart locks, intelligent lamps, or robot vacuum cleaners (Best Of list). You can control them in your smart home using an app or voice commands. For Apple Home, this can be done with a HomePod, while a Google Nest speaker does it for Google, in theory. Problems with the Google Home smart home system have since increased. Commands end up misunderstood, responses are delayed, or instructions are completely ignored. Google now faces a class action lawsuit.

Kaplan Gore LLP, a US law firm, has begun investigations against Google. This is because Google has failed to "fix the increasing problems with its Google Home smart home devices", and the law firm is currently considering legal action.

Numerous users have complained about functional problems with devices that have worked up till now, despite having a stable internet connection. According to the law firm, the frequency of complications with Google Home is on the rise. It also mentioned that Google is not providing the service it promised users. Meanwhile, Google has promised improvements for users.

Google's Response to the Problems

Google confirmed the problems with Google Home speakers last week. The Google Home subreddit is normally used for questions about products or help with bug fixes. The subreddit is currently filling up with user complaints. One Reddit thread mentioned that smart lights can no longer be controlled at all by voice command.

Three Philips Hue smart light bulbs on a light surface.
Control smart lights using your voice? Forget about it! / © nextpit

In a post published on X, Anish Kattukaran, Chief Product Officer for Google Home Nest, said the following:

"Hi everyone, I would like to address the recent feedback regarding the reliability of Google Assistant on our home devices. I sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and the sentiments involved!"

He went on to write:

"We understand your concerns and are committed to remedying this - and finding a long-term solution that offers greater reliability and performance. We have been actively working on significant improvements for some time and will have more to report in the fall."

There is speculation as to whether the problems are related to Google Assistant. This is set to be replaced by Google Gemini. The first functions of the voice assistant have already been restricted in recent weeks.

Thomas Kern

Thomas Kern
