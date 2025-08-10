FBI Alert: iPhone and Android Users Should Avoid This Mistake

If you've been following the cybersecurity space recently, new forms of scams are on the rise. Some of these are becoming more inventive and sophisticated. In light of that, a new warning to iPhone and Android users comes from the FBI over a new digital fraud arriving at your doorsteps, and many could fall victim.

The FBI has now issued a new warning to the public, urging them to stay alert for a new and growing QR code scam, which is a variation of a "brushing scam."

What Is a QR Code Brushing Scam?

This scam is a new type of the "brushing scam" method, often used by online sellers to harvest personal information like names and addresses to create fake online product reviews.

As for the new concern, the FBI says that victims would receive "unsolicited packages" from unknown senders containing a QR code. Victims are enticed to scan the QR code in the package using their smartphone's camera. The FBI says that scanning the code could compromise users by directing them to maliciously crafted websites that steal information or initiate harmful app downloads to install malware on their device.

How to Avoid Being a Victim of a Brushing Scam?

The federal agency added that recipients can easily avoid such fraud by being aware of suspicious packages arriving at their doorsteps and refraining from scanning QR codes in unwanted packages they receive.

However, those who suspect that they have already fallen victim are advised to check their online accounts for suspicious activities and report the incident to the FBI's Internet Complaint Center (IC3). It is also recommended to apply safeguards like changing passwords and using stronger authentication methods.

If you've detected that your device has been affected by an ongoing hack, both iOS and Android have features to enhance security. A new addition to Android is the Advanced Device Protection suite, which enables security and safety tools, including the blocking of online threats and harmful websites.

The new brushing scam follows the recent rising concern of a new phone call scam, which the FBI has also warned users about in the U.S. The agency told users to avoid answering calls they think are suspicious, even if the number appears to be legitimate, coming from government offices and federal agencies.

