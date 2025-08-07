With all attention set on the thin Fold 7, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 should not be ignored, especially if you are looking for a compact phone in 2025. From a bigger cover display to an improved battery, we tested the phone to see who should consider buying it.

Summary Offers Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Good Compact design

Good enough battery life

Decent performance Bad Outer display still underutilized

Camera not on par with flagships Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: All deals

Galaxy Flip 7: Bigger Display and Thinner Design and Build Quality Displays Internal

6.9-inch LTPO OLED

2520 x 1080 pixels

1~120 Hz refresh rate External

4.1-inch OLED

1048 x 948 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate Dimensions and weight Opened

166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5 mm

6.6 x 2.9 x 0.25 in

188 g | 6.6 oz Closed

85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7 mm

3.4 x 2.9 x 0.54 in

188 g | 6.6 oz Resistance IP48

Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (external display) Like on the Fold 7, Samsung made the Galaxy Z Flip 7 thinner than its predecessor, but not as much. When opened, the phone is less than half a millimeter thinner, at 6.5 mm, which is imperceptible. When closed, the phone measures 13.7 mm, a little more than a millimeter thinner than its predecessor. The external display gives quick access to notifications and can help you reduce screen time. © nextpit The "Now Brief" widget tries to help you avoid opening the phone. © nextpit Tent mode on the compact Flip 7 can be used to view videos in a very small display. © nextpit Despite the diet, the phone still feels solid, thanks to its premium build quality, and the IP48 rating [https://www.nextpit.com/how-tos/ip-rating-explained-water-and-dust-protection] should be enough to survive water splashes and some protection against solid ingress (but not dust!). The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is wider and taller than the Flip 6, allowing for the use of larger displays both inside and out. The difference is not enough to compromise the device’s pocketability, but depending on your hand size, it may affect ergonomics. The volume rocker sits a bit higher than usual when the phone is opened and may require repositioning your grip to be used. The fingerprint reader on the power button worked without issues in our testing. © nextpit The back of the Flip 7 is covered with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 like the cover screen. © nextpit As mentioned before, the display got an upgrade on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The LTPO OLED panel is a big 6.9-inch (up from 6.7 on the Flip 6), and features smooth animations thanks to its 120 Hz refresh rate, while also saving power when displaying static content. The advertised peak brightness is 2500 nits, but we measured almost half of it at 1340. Regardless, the screen is readable in most conditions outside. The external display is equally usable outside, and now offers a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate (versus 60 Hz on the Flip 6). When opened, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 works like a regular smartphone. © nextpit The materials and finish on the Flip 7 give it a premium feel. © nextpit Speaking of the external display (called both Cover Screen and FlexWindow by Samsung, confusingly), it finally matches its rival, the Razr Ultra, and also envelops the camera modules. The area around the camera is practically useless, yet the expanded usable area in general is a welcome upgrade, even at a lower resolution compared to the Motorola rival. But there is still a usability limitation, which will be covered in the software section.

Galaxy Z Flip 7 With Android 16 Software Operating system Android 16, One UI 8

7 years of security updates

7 years of version upgrades One area in which the Samsung foldable easily beats its Motorola rival is in the software support policy. While the Razr will get only three Android upgrades and four years of security updates, Samsung promises seven years of support for both security and feature updates. Better yet, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 comes with Android 16, the latest version of Google’s operating system. The home screen on One UI 8 is basically the same as the previous version's. © nextpit We counted 8 pre-installed third party apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. © nextpit We counted 8 pre-installed third party apps on the Galaxy Z Flip 7. © nextpit Like on the Fold 7, the experience using One UI 8 over Android 16 is mostly the same as on the Galaxy S25 phones we tested with the previous system version. One annoying difference, however, was noticed on the initial setup, which could not be done without an internet connection. We experienced the same restriction on the Galaxy XCover 7 Pro, but curiously, not on the Fold 7. After setting up and updating the Galaxy Z Flip 7, we found 8 third-party pre-installed apps and 37.1 GB of used storage space. An experimental feature allows using a limited number of apps on the external display. © nextpit MultiStar enables users (at their own risk) to force any app on the external display. © nextpit As for the bigger cover screen, the bad news is that the same limitations found on previous Flip phones still apply. The display officially supports a limited feature set, basically working as a widget display. And some of the widgets will prompt you to “Open phone to continue” when interacting with them, which is an understandable but annoying limitation. On the positive side, you can imagine the Flip 7’s cover screen as a “digital detox” feature thanks to its limited feature set. By default, you will only find widgets on the external display. © nextpit MultiStar (bottom) removes the 5-app restriction on the external display. © nextpit The center button on the bottom switches between three different aspect modes. © nextpit Browsing can work fine on the external display, while typing can be difficult. © nextpit Opening full apps on the small display requires activating an experimental feature in the Labs settings, but that only supports a few hand-picked apps (Maps, Messages, Netflix, WhatsApp, and YouTube). To run other apps, Samsung still requires installing the MultiStar app, just like on the two-year-old Galaxy Z Flip 5. Using apps not made for the cover screen still poses some problems due to the small usable space. Typing can be a challenge when you cannot see the text field, for example. Samsung tries to help by offering an aspect ratio button, but it is still a stopgap option until Google adds better support for displays with large unusable spaces.

Good Performance From the Exynos 2500 on the Flip 7 Performance Processor Samsung Exynos 2500 Memory 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM

256 / 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage

No storage expansion Connectivity 5G, eSIM, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC When rumors indicated that the Samsung Exynos 2500 processor would power the Flip 7, fans were worried that the performance would not be competitive with the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip used in most Android flagships. Although benchmark numbers confirm this suspicion, we can say that in everyday usage, both chips perform neck and neck. Galaxy S25 Ultra

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) OnePlus 13

(Snapdragon 8 Elite) Xiaomi 14T Pro

(Dimensity 9300) AnTuTu 2,341,216 2,695,676 2,013,101 3DMark Wild Life Extreme

Stress Test Best loop: 6986

Worst loop: 3253

Stability: 46.6% Best loop: 8751

Worst loop: 4410

Stability: 50.4% Best loop: 2983

Worst loop: 2633

Stability: 88.3% 3DMark Steel Nomad Light

Stress Test Best loop: 2581

Worst loop: 1363

Stability: 52.8% - Best loop: 1132

Worst loop: 1086

Stability: 95.4% Geekbench 6 Single: 3187

Multi: 9947 Single: 3125

Multi: 9697 Single: 2188

Multi: 7158 Helped by the fastest memory standards available, the Exynos chip was snappy in regular usage, opening apps, multitasking, video calls, GPS navigation, etc. There were some instances where the Flip 7 got a bit hot, but nothing uncomfortable to the touch. Geekbench results from the Exynos 2500 were close to the ones from the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip. © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Wild Life Benchmark Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Steel Nomad Benchmark Results © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Solar Bay Benchmark Results © nextpit Performance tests showed the Flip 7’s Exynos chip significantly slower than Android phones powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, particularly on the AnTuTu and 3DMark Wild Life tests. On the other hand, GeekBench and the other 3DMark tests, Steel Nomad and Solar Bay, returned competitive results from the Flip 7. In general, gaming on the Flip 7 is indistinguishable from other Android flagships, with good performance and compatibility, thanks in part to the AMD Radeon GPU on the SoC. Having said that, longer gaming sessions will make the phone hot and consequently reduce performance to avoid overheating.

Flip 7 Camera Trade-offs Camera Main Camera 50 MP, f1.8, OIS Ultra-Wide Camera 12 MP, f2.2 Selfie Camera 10 MP, f2.2 Max. Video Resolution 4K60, 1080p60

Slow motion: 1080p240 The camera department on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is basically unchanged from the previous model: A 50-megapixel main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide, and a 10 MP selfie. The lack of a zoom lens sets it apart from flagship phones, but that is a typical trade-off in flip phones. The dual camera system gives good photos but lacks the versatility of a true flagship phone. © nextpit The selfie camera is placed in the now traditional punchhole. © nextpit Photos from the main camera were good, with a good level of detail and color reproduction in both daylight and night shots. And the reasonably big sensor used (at least for a flip phone) resulted in good results even at 2x digital zoom. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers digital zoom at up to 10x magnification, but the pictures at max zoom have a lot of digital sharpening and look artificial at a closer look. The ultra-wide camera performs fine, but with noticeably fewer details and some distortion issues. The limitations of the ultra-wide camera are especially noticeable at night, with the small sensor incapable of capturing detail. Night mode helps the ultra-wide camera a lot, with good images if you manage to hold the Flip 7 still. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (2x digital zoom) - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (4x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera (10x digital zoom) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main camera - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide-angle camera (0.6x) - Night mode on © nextpit Selfies from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 are very good when using the main camera. The bigger external sensor gives much better results than the typical pinhole selfie camera, but framing shots can be a bit tricky. Even so, optical image stabilization and the sharpness of the main camera return better images, even adding a more natural depth of field. Using the internal selfie camera gave OK photos, with a lower level of detail and color reproduction than the external camera. Colors were slightly washed out, but this was only noticeable when comparing them with the main camera pictures; they were otherwise perfectly fine for a smartphone selfie. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main-camera selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main-camera selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Selfie - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Night mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main-camera selfie © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Main-camera selfie - Portrait mode on © nextpit Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Ultra-wide angle selfie © nextpit The flip form factor not only offers the option of using the sharper main camera for selfies, but also the ultra-wide lens, which covers a wider angle of view than the internal camera. Remember to use the Night mode for low-light ultra-wide photos, as the limitations mentioned earlier still apply for selfies.

Good Enough Battery Life on the Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery Battery Capacity 4300 mAh Wired Charging Speed 25 W Wireless Charging Speed 15 W Tech enthusiasts were understandably worried about the Exynos 2500 chip on the Galaxy Z Flip 7, due to the low energy efficiency of the chips in the past. In our test with the Samsung foldable, however, we didn’t find any issues with battery life, and the phone lasted more than a full day with regular usage. Our usual battery life test failed to run on the phone, but with typical usage (maps usage, music streaming, photos, quick hotspot use, and some messaging), the phone showed almost half of its battery capacity left after a day. Charging Xiaomi 15 Ultra

(5410 mAh | with 120W charger) Galaxy S25 Ultra

(5000 mAh | Samsung 45 W PD) Pixel 9 Pro XL

( 5060 mAh | 140 W USB-PD) 10 minutes 29% 27% 24% 30 minutes 74% 73% 57% 1 hour 99% 91% Full charge 55 min 61 min 1h20 PC Mark Battery test 16h19

20170 points 17h06

21028 15h39

12986 The increased battery capacity to 4300 mAh (up from 4000 on the Flip 6) helped, and the new 3nm chip probably impacted as well. Samsung offers the usual suite of power-saving features, including limiting the CPU and display performance and whitelisting background apps for further savings. When it comes to charging, there is no adapter in the box as usual, but using a Samsung charger compatible with the phone’s maximum 25 W input, a full charge took 75 minutes, with half an hour enough for a 56% charge. On top of that, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 also offers wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 charges at up to 25 W with a cable or 15 W wirelessly © nextpit The Galaxy Z Flip 7 isn't as thin as the Fold 7, but it is still very pockeatable. © nextpit Finally, to extend the battery lifespan, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 offers a comprehensive list of options, including turning off fast charging, limiting charging at up to 80/85/90/95%, and stopping at 80% at night and then completing charging at the alarm clock’s time.

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 a Good Buy? If you are looking for a powerful and compact smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is probably your best option. It may not offer the best performance or camera when compared to a similarly priced bar smartphone, but that is a trade-off we have come to expect even after Xiaomi, Motorola, and others entered the market. Samsung still offers the best software support in the flip category, with the Flip 7 beating its direct rivals by at least two more years of updates. If you treat the phone well enough, you can confidently gift it to a relative or keep it as a (still usable) backup phone until the beginning of 2032. Having said that, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is still a very expensive phone, and it is hard to justify buying it if you have a recent flagship phone, especially when it comes to camera and performance. An upgrade from a previous Galaxy Flip is also hard to recommend, unless you have a really good trade-in offer. The bigger display is definitely welcome, but One UI still limits its usefulness. Still, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is a versatile and compact phone that further refines the flip recipe. Five years after the release of the original Flip, being able to fold the phone into a small pocketable brick still feels like the future, but Samsung needs to work on making more apps functional on the cover screen.