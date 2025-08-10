Total Security: This is the Smart Home Revolution of the Year!

There are numerous devices when it comes to securing the safety of your own smart home. These include smart locks, video doorbells, and surveillance cameras for indoor and outdoor use. As the popularity of these products has continued to rise in recent years, one manufacturer is now taking it a step further and has combined all functions in a single device. In this article, we reveal what this new product is capable of and why it is the smart home revolution of the year.

Raising the Bar for Smart Home Devices

Manufacturer EZVIZ has established a reputation primarily for its security devices. The product portfolio includes smart locks, surveillance cameras, and video doorbells. The brand's new product combines numerous functions in one product: a door camera, video intercom, access control, and smart home center. The device contains a 4K resolution camera, and you know what's completely absurd about it? The system can be unlocked via palm recognition.

An 8-inch touchscreen shows you who is at the door. Thanks to built-in technology that expertly handles contrast and light optimization, this also works in the dark. You don't need a key to gain access. Instead, there are extensive unlocking options to choose from. These include the new palm recognition mode, facial recognition, QR code, smart RFID tag, and password.

EZVIZ HP7 Pro: Is this the Perfect All-in-One Solution?

The system is weatherproof. On board, you will find two-way audio, several ringtones, and an illuminated name card. The system uses artificial intelligence to recognize human movements. You can set the sensitivity and just how wide the device's detection range should be.

Data protection is of utmost importance, too. You can go through the video history via the touchscreen and increase the overall memory by another 512 GB via a microSD card. All data is encrypted end-to-end using AES (Advanced Encryption Standard). In addition, data transmission is encrypted via TLS (Transport Layer Security).

This is How Much the EZVIZ HP7 Pro Costs

The HP7 Pro has another ingenious advantage. It acts as a control center for other devices from the manufacturer. Regardless of whether surveillance cameras, door viewers, or smart door locks are already in use, they can all be controlled via the screen. The EZVIZ HP7 Pro is not explicitly available in the US at the moment.