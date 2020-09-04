IFA 2020: Honor presents its new MagicBook range

The IFA 2020 of the 'new normal' world is in full swing and Honor has just unveiled its new MagicBook notebook range this Thursday, September 4th.

Three new models are planned: the Honor MagicBook 14, MagicBook 15, and MagicBook Pro all equipped with mobile processors from the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 range, engraved in 7 nm.

Honor MagicBook Pro

The most premium model in this line-up is obviously the Honor MagicBook Pro, which the manufacturer describes as a monster of power to give free rein to your creativity.

The Honor MagicBook Pro is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor and a 16.1-inch FullView screen with a screen to body ratio of 90%, all in a compact form factor frame equivalent to 15 inches.

With its 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor, the MagicBook Pro is expected to deliver smooth performance on even the most complex tasks. It also features 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

The Honor MagicBook Pro wants to put the small dishes in the big ones. / © Honor

The Honor MagicBook Pro features two fans and two ducts to remove heat, the enhanced cooling system of the ultra-portable produces 20% more airflow than traditional cooling fans, according to Honor.

The 56 Wh battery lasts up to 11 hours on a full charge. Available in a premium Space Graycor color with a sandblasted aluminum chassis, the Honor MagicBook Pro features a modern yet compact "X-Yacht" design with a weight of 1.7 kg and a thickness of 16.9 mm.

Once again a pop-up webcam is hidden under a button on the keyboard and the 2-in-1 power button acts as a fingerprint reader.

Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15

Last year's very popular Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 are also renewed this year. They feature the now well-known aluminum coating that is reminiscent of Huawei's MateBook D. Under the hood is an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U mobile processor coupled with 8 or 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 256 or 512 GB SSD storage.

The 14-inch or 15-inch matte display offers a size/screen ratio of 84% and 87% respectively in 16:9 with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080.

Last year's Honor MagicBook 14 and MagicBook 15 sold very well, they are logically renewed with a new CPU. / © Honor

The battery of these two models is the same as on the MagicBook Pro with 56 Wh and a USB-C charge of 65W. A pop-up webcam and fingerprint reader under the power button are also included.

Nothing very new under the sun, it is a renewal of the range all that there is of more classic for these two references of the affordable ultra-portable PCs. Each product comes with Windows 10 Home pre-installed and a free one-month trial of Microsoft 365.

The Honor MagicBook Pro (16+512GB) will be available on Honor MagicBook Pro Germany from 7th September, on Honor MagicBook Pro UK, Honor MagicBook Pro France from 8th September at an MSRP of €899.99.

The Honor MagicBook 14 (8+512GB) will be available on Honor MagicBook 14 UK, Honor MagicBook 14 France, and Honor MagicBook 14 Germany from 21st September at an MSRP of €749.99.

The Honor MagicBook 15 (8+512GB) will be available on Honor MagicBook 15 UK, Honor MagicBook 15 France, and Honor MagicBook 15 Germany from early October at an MSRP of €699.99.