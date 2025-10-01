If you haven’t picked up the Pixel Watch 3 because of its steep price, now might be the best time. Google has slashed the price of the smartwatch ahead of the Pixel Watch 4 launch. Right now, Amazon has the Wi-Fi 41 mm model down to $299 from $349—a sizeable $50 (20%) discount. This marks a new record-low for the smartwatch.

The deal applies to the Champagne Gold variant with a hazel band. Similarly, the same $50 discount is available on the 45 mm model in Matte Black with a black band.

Why buy the Google Pixel Watch 3

Launched last year, the Pixel Watch 3 still holds up well in terms of features. It’s ideal for those who want core smartwatch functions and advanced health tracking without paying full price for the upcoming Pixel Watch 4. Overall, it remains a reliable Android-based wearable.

Like other Google smartwatches, it features a circular, pebble-like design with a curved display and aluminum case. It’s lightweight at just 31 grams, and the shape sits comfortably on the wrist. The 1.2-inch display (41 mm) has been upgraded to peak at 2,000 nits brightness and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The watch is suitable for water sports, thanks to its 5 ATM waterproof rating and IP68 dust and water resistance.

Google ships Material 3 Expressive UI to Pixel Watches via the Wear OS 6 update. / © Google

The Pixel Watch 3 is powered by a Qualcomm SW5100 processor. For health tracking, it includes enhanced sensors for heart rate, blood oxygen, temperature, and ECG with Afib detection. It’s also capable of measuring stress and offering detailed insights, thanks to the cEDA sensor found in Fitbit’s high-end wearables. The familiar Readiness Score helps assess your overall physical state to determine if you’re ready for training or need rest.

On the fitness side, the Pixel Watch 3 introduced Cardio Load, which measures strain from daily activity and provides personalized targets, especially useful for athletes and runners during training and recovery. It also features an advanced running coach to guide workouts and help you beat previous records. Google is continuing to expand its capabilities with the Wear OS 6 update, which includes Gemini integration and the new Material 3 Expressive UI.

Battery life holds up well, with all-day performance even with the Always-on display enabled. You can stretch it to two days using power saver mode. Charging is quick, reaching 50% in just 25 minutes.

