The Qrevo Curv 2 Pro from Roborock is one of the most exciting robot vacuum cleaners to be released this year. Similr to some of its competitors, this appliance has a lowerable navigation tower and outstanding suction power on board. Instead of relying on a roller mop, the company continues to rely on rotating mopping pads. The review reveals how the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro performs in everyday use.

The docking station remained unchanged from its predecessor. It includes a function to wash and dry the mop, in addition to a self-emptying function to remove all the collected dirt and debris. There are no small tanks to hold cleaning agents, as with the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete (review) . The docking station measures 45 × 45 × 45 cm. Setting up the robot vacuum cleaner is a very simple process. You will need the Roborock app for this. We used the iOS app in our review. Alternatively, you can use the app with an Android phone.

The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro no longer resembles its predecessor. The navigation tower now sits behind the robot vacuum cleaner. What's even more interesting is how it can even be lowered to get under furniture of lower height. Once the LiDAR tower is down, the robot vacuum cleaner measures a mere 7.9 cm in height. This places it on par with the robot vacuum cleaner with a mechanical arm (review) . From a technical point of view, there is one surprise. Roborock continues to rely on rotating mopping pads. This type of mopping design is increasingly going out of fashion. Many manufacturers, including Dreame, already rely on a roller mop. However, there is a side brush that extends itself intuitively.

In the other settings, there are the usual setting options. There are options for setting the type of carpet cleaning and how intensive the maintenance functions should be carried out. I like the numerous customization options avaialable for the lowerable LiDAR tower, side brush, and mops.

The Roborock app is one of the most feature-rich on the market. You can choose between 4 suction levels (5 if the robot vacuum cleaner is in "suction only" mode). There are 3 levels available for the water flow rates. You can also specify just how narrow a space the robot vacuum cleaner can travel through, within reasonable boundaries, of course.

Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro Suction and Mopping Performance

The Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro has a suction power of 25,000 Pa. In comparison, our robot vacuum cleaner review winner boasts a suction power of 30,000 Pa. Nevertheless, the appliance's suction results were above average. This is not only evident on smooth surfaces, but also on carpets as well. Hence, if your home has plenty of carpeted areas, you will be happy to own this robot vacuum cleaner. The robot vacuum cleaner does not despair when it comes to animal or human hair. After our test run, we did not find any tangled hair at all. Corner cleaning was just as impressive courtesy of the extendable side brush. This allows the robot vacuum cleaner to pull every last grain out of corners.

Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 97 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,8 g 95 %

Unfortunately, Roborock still relies on mopping pads for wet cleaning. To be honest, I think it would be better to use a roller mop, like the Ecovacs Deebot X9 Pro Omni. Despite this, the mopping result was still solid. One reason for this is the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro uses warm water when mopping, resulting in the removal of dried stains in just a few strokes.

The suction power of the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is impressive. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The main brush of the Roborock Qrevo Curv 2 Pro. © nextpit / Thomas Kern

Although there is nothing to complain about in terms of suction and mopping performance, its primary strength lies in navigation and obstacle detection. In my opinion, Roborock robot vacuum cleaners (Best Of list) tend to feature the best navigation among all robot vacuum cleaners. Regardless of whether the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro comes across new obstacles in front of its lens, regardless of cables lying around, and regardless of whether it has to recognize table and chair legs—this robot vacuum cleaner does it all with flying colors without bumping into them.

There is also another highlight we would like to mention—its LiDAR tower. Roborock has left a gap for the LiDAR tower to help with navigation at all times—whether it is extended or not.

The navigation capability is fantastic. © nextpit / Thomas Kern

This is something that other manufacturers should definitely emulate. Dreame also offers models that have a retractable navigation tower. However, the navigation technology is no longer in action at all when the navigation tower is retracted. There is also its obstacle clearance capability, where according to the manufacturer, the robot vacuum cleaner is able to overcome obstacles up to 4 cm in height.

You can view the opening of the navigation tower here. © nextpit / Thomas Kern

Battery life remained powerful as usual with Roborock. You get a robot vacuum cleaner with enough stamina to clean very large apartments with several floors. Not to forget the maintenance functions of the all-in-one docking station. Here, the mop pads are rinsed and dried. A self-emptying function is also available. What is new, however, is the drying of the dust bag.

Something that hardly any robot vacuum cleaner has is Matter compatibility. Roborock is one of the few manufacturers to provide compatibility for some of its selected appliances, and the Qrevo Curv 2 Pro is one of these models. In this article, I reviewed which functions you get and which advantages arise when using it in your smart home.