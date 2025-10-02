Android users enjoy exclusive perks that are genuinely useful in everyday life. Among them are AI-powered call and message screening tools, which help detect and block potential scams and phishing attempts. Now, Google is expanding its powerful Call Screen and new Call Notes features, and not just on smartphones, but also to your car’s infotainment system.

The announcement was made in a blog post detailing the new features of the Google Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro (review). It also confirmed that Call Screen and Call Notes will be available on Android Auto for the first time.

Block Robocalls From Behind the Wheel

Call Screen allows the assistant on your Android phone, such as Gemini, to answer unknown calls before you speak to the caller. The assistant verifies who’s calling and why, effectively filtering out robocalls, scams, and other unwanted interruptions. A live transcript is displayed on your screen so you can see who’s calling and decide whether to take over the call.

Until now, this feature was limited to phones, and the screening functionality didn’t carry over when connected to Android Auto. That’s been a common frustration for users who manage most of their calls during daily commutes. Fortunately, Google is now bringing these protections directly into your cabin.

Drivers Get Automatic Call Transcriptions

Alongside Call Screen, Android Auto will also support Call Notes, which is a feature that automatically transcribes your calls, whether or not Call Screen is active. You’ll receive a full transcription along with a summary highlighting key points like calendar events, tasks, and reminders. With Android Auto support, this feature is set to boost productivity for users who handle most of the calls behind the wheel.

Call Screen is currently available on select Pixel and Android phones. It launched first in the US, with manual screening later expanding to other countries. Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland are now also receiving automatic screening. Meanwhile, Call Notes will be available in beta in Australia, Canada, India, and Ireland.

As for rollout timing, Call Notes is expected to arrive on Android Auto “later this year,” while no specific launch date has been announced for Call Screen integration.

Are you waiting to get Call Screen and Call Notes on your Android Auto? Tell us in the comments.