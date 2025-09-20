Top 5 Apps of the Week: Renier Knizia's My City, Beyond Budget, and More!

I am not sure how your week has been, but regardless, I am sure you are glad the weekend's here, offering a brief respite and space to relax and recharge. To assist you in finding some apps and games that I think might be helpful, read on.

This week, we’re thrilled to present a thoughtfully assembled list of our favorite mobile apps and games, ideal for enthusiasts of both Android and iPhone. After delving into the vast selections available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, we've identified five exceptional titles that left a lasting impression. Whether you’re on the hunt for captivating gaming escapades or handy tools to boost your efficiency, our curated picks are sure to reveal something fascinating tailored just for you.

Renier Knizia's My City (Android and iOS)

Board games, when translated to the digital format, are a tricky affair and never easy to pull off. Thankfully, Reiner Knizia’s My City runs well on mobile, having been such a smooth and enjoyable experience. I didn’t play the board game, but after reading comments about it from those who did, and now embarking on the digital version, I have had mostly positive experiences. The core idea of laying down tiles to build and shape a city seemed to be just as satisfying on a screen, and the app makes it incredibly easy to play without losing the charm of the original design.

One thing I really appreciate is how intuitive the controls are. Dragging and placing tiles feels natural, and the app handles all the scoring and rules in the background. That means I get to focus more on the puzzle aspect—figuring out the best way to arrange buildings without running out of space or missing opportunities. It’s one of those games that looks simple at first but keeps me thinking every step of the way.

The presentation is also lovely. The visuals are clean and colorful, with just enough detail to make the city-building aspect feel alive without being overwhelming. The music and sound effects add a calm, almost meditative vibe, which makes the game easy to sink into for long stretches. It’s relaxing but still challenging, which is a balance I really enjoy.

My City on my phone managed to capture my attention no matter where I went. Whether I’m playing a quick session during a break or settling in for a longer play, it always feels rewarding. For me, it is worth the entry price alone.

Road to Empress (Android and iOS)

Do you like Chinese period dramas? I have always found them to be too lengthy, but Road to Empress was a road less traveled that I decided to embark upon out of boredom. I was surprised by how quickly it pulled me into its world. The game combines storytelling with strategy in a way that feels both engaging and addictive. From the very beginning, I felt like I was stepping into a palace drama where every decision I made could shift the course of the story. The mix of politics, alliances, and personal choices gives it a depth that kept me curious about what would happen next.

What I enjoyed most was the balance between narrative and gameplay. The story unfolds like a historical drama, full of intrigue, rivalry, and ambition, but it never feels like I’m just tapping through text. Some challenges and choices affect my standing, and that sense of progression makes it rewarding. I also like that it doesn’t rush me—I can take my time and enjoy the dialogue, the art, and the unfolding relationships.

The visuals are beautifully done. The characters and settings are detailed, and the design really captures the regal atmosphere. Pair that with the background music, and it feels immersive, almost like watching an interactive drama. I often found myself pausing just to take in the artwork before moving on.

Road to Empress proved to be a very enjoyable experience, at least in my opinion. It’s the kind of game that combines storytelling with strategy in a way that keeps me hooked, and I like that my choices actually feel impactful. If you enjoy story-driven games with a touch of intrigue and elegance, this one is definitely worth diving into.

Set a Watch: Digital Edition (Android & iOS)

I had some time to kill, so I decided to give Set a Watch: Digital Edition a go, and it quickly became one of those games I kept coming back to whenever I had some downtime. It’s based on the board game of the same name, and I was impressed with how well the developers captured that feeling on a screen. The premise is simple enough—you and your party of adventurers take turns holding the line against waves of enemies while also having to manage camp duties—but once you start playing, the strategy really sinks in. Every choice feels like it matters, and that’s what makes it so addictive.

The digital version does a great job of teaching the rules. I didn’t feel overwhelmed, even though there are plenty of mechanics going on. The tutorials are clear, and once I got the hang of it, the game flowed really smoothly. I also appreciated how the app handles all the bookkeeping that the physical board game requires. Things like calculating damage or managing abilities are handled instantly, which keeps the pace brisk and lets me focus on the actual decision-making.

What stood out most to me was the atmosphere. The artwork and soundtrack give the game a nice, moody feel that matches the theme perfectly. It feels like a proper fantasy adventure in the palm of my hand. The animations are subtle but effective, and I found myself really getting into the role of protecting the camp with my chosen party.

I must say, Set a Watch: Digital Edition is a solid adaptation that works beautifully on mobile devices. It captures the essence of the board game while making it more accessible and easy to play anywhere. For me, it’s been the perfect mix of strategy and convenience, and I think both fans of the original game and newcomers to the series will enjoy what it offers.

Awake - Alarms with Challenges (Android only)

I’ve been using Awake – Alarms with Challenges for a little while now, and it definitely changed how I wake up in the mornings. Normally, I’m guilty of hitting snooze way too many times, but this app makes that nearly impossible. The moment the alarm goes off, I’m faced with a challenge—whether it’s solving a puzzle, shaking the phone, or even doing some kind of small task that forces me to be alert. It’s frustrating in the best way because it really gets me out of that half-asleep state.

What I like most is how customizable it is. I can choose different types of challenges depending on how much of a struggle I know my mornings will be. On days I’m feeling extra lazy, I’ll set a harder puzzle so I have no choice but to really wake up. On other days, a simpler task is enough. The flexibility makes it more practical compared to other alarm apps I’ve tried that only rely on loud sounds.

The design is also pretty clean and easy to navigate. I didn’t have to spend much time figuring out how to set things up, and the interface feels modern without being cluttered. Notifications and reminders are straightforward, and I appreciate that it doesn’t bombard me with unnecessary distractions outside of the alarm itself. Of course, the premium version gives more options like advanced alarm management, unlimited missions, and an ad-free experience, among others.

Price: Free / Advertising: Yes / In-app purchases: Yes ($0.99-$34.99) / Account required: No

Free / Yes / Yes ($0.99-$34.99) / No Download Awake - Alarms with Challenges (Android)

Make sure you get out of bed with these snazzy challenges built into your alarm clock. / © nextpit

For a sleepyhead like me, Awake has been a solid upgrade to my morning routine. It’s not just another alarm app—it actively forces me to engage with it so I can’t just roll over and go back to sleep. For anyone who struggles to get up on time, I’d say this app is worth trying. It’s simple, effective, and surprisingly fun, even when I’m annoyed at having to solve a math problem at seven in the morning.

Beyond Budget (Android only)

I recently started using Beyond Budget – Budget Planner, and it’s been a refreshing change in how I manage my finances. What struck me right away was how straightforward everything felt. I’ve tried a lot of budgeting apps in the past that drowned me in features I never used, but Beyond Budget keeps the focus on the essentials without making it feel too barebones. Setting up my budget categories was quick, and I appreciated that I could personalize them to reflect how I actually spend money instead of being locked into a rigid structure.

One of my favorite things about the app is how easy it makes tracking expenses. I can log things on the go, and it immediately updates my budget overview so I know exactly where I stand. It’s surprisingly motivating to see the progress bars and summaries, especially when I manage to stay under budget for certain categories. It makes budgeting feel less like a chore and more like a game I want to keep up with.

The interface is clean and minimal, which makes it much less overwhelming compared to some of the bigger-name apps. I never feel like I’m digging through menus just to check a simple number. Plus, the insights the app gives are easy to understand and help me catch little spending habits I might not notice otherwise. It’s not overloaded with graphs or complicated reports—it just gives me the information I actually need.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($2.99-$119.99) / Account required: No

Free / None / Yes ($2.99-$119.99) / No Download Beyond Budget (Android)

Overall, Beyond Budget has been a really solid addition to my daily routine. It helps me stay accountable without stressing me out, and I find myself actually sticking to the budget I’ve set instead of abandoning it after a week. If you’re someone who wants a practical, no-nonsense way to get a better handle on your money, I think this app does the job really well. Now, I can finally see that dream vacation that I've been eyeing for the longest time within my reach...

We hope you enjoy a wonderful weekend enriched by our handpicked recommendations. If you have any other apps or games that you’d like to suggest, don’t hesitate to drop them in the comments below!