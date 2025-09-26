Save More than $10: Get These Free Apps Today!

Under normal circumstances, these six apps would cost more than $10. Good news! They are currently available for free as part of a limited-time promotion. Once you install them, they are yours to keep forever. However, we do not know how long these apps will remain free, so get them while you still can!

In both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, there is an almost endless number of applications available. Some of these apps are free, while others require a payment. What many users don't know is this: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free from time to time. We have brought together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free premium apps (Android)

Over The Bridge PRO ( $0.49 ) - An easily accessible game, making it ideal for long train journeys or to simply pass time while watching TV. The task? To achieve the highest possible score. You do this by building bridges, from one island to the next. Bridges that are too short or too long trigger will result in the game ending. The rules are simple, but over time, your attention can wane and you end up in the water. (4.4 stars, 480 reviews)

Magnet Balls PRO: Puzzle ( $0.99 ) - The mechanics of this game are easily explained: You have to clear balls from the playing field by throwing balls of the same color against them. However, there are special balls that make the entire exercise trickier. Hence, it's not enough to simply hit them. If you're remain on target, you'll still find plenty of challenges in the endless mode. (4.4 stars, 4,140 reviews)

Word Tower - Premium Puzzle ( $0.99 ) - The last of the currently free Android applications is also a puzzle game. You are presented with a full of letters on the screen, where numerous words are hidden. The player's task? To track them and mark them down. What's important to know? The game offers additional in-app purchases that enhances gameplay. (4.8 stars, 696 reviews)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Paintiles ( $1.99 ) - At first, this colorful puzzle game seems quite simple. The aim is to paint the tiles using three colors. But over time, you will unlock new game mechanics: a crumbling floor, rainbow tiles, and even bombs! Each of these new features change the dynamics of the game and requires the player to adapt their strategy and look for new approaches. (4.7 stars, 41 reviews)

Déjà Vu Photos ( $1.99 ) - This app transforms your smartphone into a time machine, so to speak. It draws on a large collection of historical archive photos and combines them with the iPhone's camera and GPS. The result? An augmented reality experience where photos from the past can be directly compared with today's surroundings—an exciting visual journey back in time. (no reviews)

iKnow Dogs 2 PRO ( $4.99 ) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free photos, clearly presented information, and a practical filter function—all rolled into one application. (4.7 stars, 132 reviews)

Free apps with Caveats - What to Look Out For

All the apps we listed here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. Hence, if you like an app, you shouldn't procrastinate for long and download it quickly.

However, before downloading and installing any free app, always look at the app page in the corresponding store. This is because there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of at times.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do the same. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is meant for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it to a third party. Hence, if you want to be on the safe side, ensure that you only grant permissions the app really needs. An alarm clock, for instance, does not require access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight app should not be interested in your location data, either.