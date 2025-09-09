Every week, the nextpit team selects a fascinating array of apps for both Android and iPhone enthusiasts, usually available at a cost but now offered for free for a limited time. Enhance your device's app collection with these fabulous deals on games and applications—just be sure to seize the moment!

This selection differs from our “Top 5 Apps of the Week,” where we provide in-depth reviews and analysis. Instead, we've chosen these apps purely because they are currently free! Note that these promotions are temporary, and we can't promise how long they'll stay listed on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. So, it's best to snatch them up while you have the chance. Just a friendly reminder to be aware of any advertisements, in-app purchases, and potential subscription commitments that may come with them.

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Clock Widget ( $0.99 ): Want to have the time told in words? This widget should do a decent job.

): Want to have the time told in words? This widget should do a decent job. TriSolve ( $0.99 ): See math from a different angle (heh!) with this app that helps calculate all things triangles for you.

): See math from a different angle (heh!) with this app that helps calculate all things triangles for you. QR and Barcode Scanner ( $5.99 ): Here is a QR reader and barcode scanner code app that will make your life convenient.

): Here is a QR reader and barcode scanner code app that will make your life convenient. DogTok ( $2.99 ): This app claims to be able to help you interact with your dog, but don't expect to have heart-to-heart conversations with your furkid anytime soon.

Free Android Games

Undead City: Survivor Premium ( $0.99 ): You are a hero with many skills, and have a city full of hapless people to defend from waves of zombies. Can you do it?

): You are a hero with many skills, and have a city full of hapless people to defend from waves of zombies. Can you do it? Zombie Age 3 ( $0.99 ): The zombie apocalypse is upon you, and you will need to have all your wits with you to survive.

): The zombie apocalypse is upon you, and you will need to have all your wits with you to survive. Monster Killer Pro Shooter ( $0.49 ): Choose from different characters with varying abilities to shoot monsters from a top-down perspective.

): Choose from different characters with varying abilities to shoot monsters from a top-down perspective. Live or Die: Survival Pro ( $0.99 ): It is up to your wits and wisdom to survive an unforgiving environment.

): It is up to your wits and wisdom to survive an unforgiving environment. Everybody's RPG ( $0.49 ): Go around, adventurer, recruiting more powerful heroes as you progress in the game to conquer new lands and defeat more dangerous enemies.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Stickyboard 2 ( $4.99 ): Imagine a giant board that lets you play with an unlimited number of sticky notes!

): Imagine a giant board that lets you play with an unlimited number of sticky notes! Breastfeeding Central ( $1.99 ): A personal breastfeeding helper that you can 'summon' regardless of the time of the day (or night!) as it provides you with tips and tricks.

): A personal breastfeeding helper that you can 'summon' regardless of the time of the day (or night!) as it provides you with tips and tricks. Amsterdam Audio Stories ( $8.99 ): Walk through Amsterdam without actually being there, reliving the stories told over your headphones.

): Walk through Amsterdam without actually being there, reliving the stories told over your headphones. Type Freely ( $4.99 ): This app lets you get all your texts written freely, professionally, and shared as an HD image on social media.

): This app lets you get all your texts written freely, professionally, and shared as an HD image on social media. Pool Calculator ( $4.99 ): If you need help with calculations for your swimming pool or hot tub chemistry maintenance, then this app helps get the right balance on things.

Free iPhone games

Word Search Creator ( $0.99 ): Looking for a way to engage your audience? Why not come up with your own word search puzzle?

): Looking for a way to engage your audience? Why not come up with your own word search puzzle? Color Lines 98 Bubbles Classic ( $1.99 ): Connect color balls in a row to progress to the next level.

): Connect color balls in a row to progress to the next level. DEEMO ( $1.99 ): A mobile rhythm game that requires you to have impeccable timing and a sense of rhythm.

): A mobile rhythm game that requires you to have impeccable timing and a sense of rhythm. Dead Rails ( $6.99 ): If you love railroad networks, then how about navigating a train yourself through intricate rail networks while transporting passengers?

): If you love railroad networks, then how about navigating a train yourself through intricate rail networks while transporting passengers? Tables - Multiplication Drills ( $0.99 ): I have always been an advocate for practice makes perfect in math, and the same applies when it comes to mastering multiplication.

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the fast-paced realm of mobile apps, many businesses employ clever strategies to access your personal data. But don’t fret, tech enthusiasts! We’ve gathered essential tips to help you protect your valuable information. A vital first step is to be discerning about the permissions you allow for the apps you choose to install.

Consider this: why would a simple alarm clock app require access to your camera or contacts? What justification could a flashlight app have for needing your precise location? By scrutinizing the permissions you grant, you can effectively guard your personal information against unauthorized access.

Explore the extensive selection of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while ensuring that your data remains safe and sound.

Hopefully, you have a fantastic week ahead while we search for more apps that have become free for a limited time.