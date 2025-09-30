Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Review: A Mopping Revelation!

With the Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete, Dreame fully focused on the mopping function—or so that's what one might think upon taking a look at the integrated mopping technology. However, Dreame is not only trying to set the new standard in wet cleaning, but also in terms of maintenance and navigation. In nextpit's in-depth Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete review, we reveal whether the company has succeeded with their latest model.

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete Design and Build Quality The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete looks opulent from all angles. It is available in white and black and measures 9.8 cm. Compared to the competition, the overall height is much higher. One example is the Roborock Saros Z70 with a gripper arm (review), which measures just 7.89 cm in height. In other words, this Dreame robot vacuum cleaner will be unable to clean under some furniture types, despite the lowerable navigation tower. From a purely technical point of view, the Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete offers pretty much everything the market currently has to offer. On board are an extendable side brush and an extendable roller mop. Cleaning corners become a snap with its thorough movement. The main brush consists of two brushes that run in opposite directions, preventing pet and human hair from getting tangled up. The Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete is relatively tall when compared to other models. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The LiDAR tower can be lowered © nextpit / Thomas Kern The Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete is not the first robot vacuum cleaner from the company to feature a roller mop. Our current robot vacuum cleaner review winner took the title. Once again, Dreame relies on a box-shaped docking station. We are talking about a docking station measuring 42.0 × 44.0 × 50.0 cm. It contains two tanks—one for clean water and one for dirty water. What is new, however, is the use of two additional mini tanks into which you can add cleaning agents. While one tank contains a solution to neutralize animal odors, the cleaning agent from the second tank is added to clean the roller mop. Apart from this, the docking station removes all accumulated dust and takes care of washing and drying the mopping equipment. The contents of the dockig station. © nextpit / Thomas Kern There are the two containers to hold the cleaning solution. © nextpit / Thomas Kern As the name suggests, this is another "complete" version of a Dreame robot vacuum cleaner. I think the principle is fantastic. This box contains numerous spare parts for the robot vacuum cleaner itself, new filters, and even additional brushes. Setting up the robot hoover cleaner is a straightforward affair as you will just need the Dreame Home app for the setup. We used the iOS version of the app in our review. Alternatively, the app is also available for Android phones, of course.

Dreame Home app in detail It is always remarkable how many functions Dreame packs into the app. Only Roborock offers a similar number of functions. For the Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete, you have 4 suction levels (5 when the robot vacuum cleaner is in "suction only" mode) and 3 water flow levels to choose from. Unfortunately, there is no option to adjust the mopping pressure—something that is possible with the Aqua10 Ultra Roller from Dreame. Cleaning settings of the robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit / Thomas Kern In the other settings, there are the usual bevy of options. There are options to set the carpet cleaning and how the maintenance functions should be carried out. One new feature I liked is setting the charging limit. You decide whether the robot vacuum cleaner should be charged to 80, 90, or even 100 percent. This allows you to preserve the battery in the long term. For all other individual parts, there is a box with numerous spare parts included. These are the available maintenance functions. © nextpit / Thomas Kern

Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete Suction and Mopping Performance Dreame integrated a whopping 25,000 Pa suction power into the Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete. This makes this robot vacuum cleaner almost on par with a cordless vacuum cleaner. However, this model does not come close to the performance of the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete (30,000 Pa)—at least on paper. However, the suction power is still top-notch. Whether the appliace is supposed to vacuum on smooth surfaces or carpets is irrelevant. Even animal and human hair was skillfully removed without getting tangled up in one of the brushes. The keyword here is 'brushes': a side brush swivels outwards to clean corners. Test volume (g) Suction volume (g) Efficiency (%) Oat flakes (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 99 % Sand (tiles) 10 g 9,9 g 98 % Sand (carpet) 10 g 9,8 g 97 % For mopping purposes, the robot vacuum cleaner boasts a new type of roller mop, which is very similar to the technology found in the Mova Z50 Ultra (review). The special feature of this mopping function is how the roller mop is constantly moistened with fresh water. This ensures the robot vacuum cleaner always carries out wet cleaning with clean mopping equipment. In addition, the appliance mops using water heated to 45 degrees, which is particularly helpful to remove dried stains. The mopping result is, therefore, fantastic. The robot vacuum cleaner scrubbed away at damp and dried stains with ease. We see the same in hard-to-reach areas, as the roller mop extends outwards. The suction power is fabulous! © nextpit / Thomas Kern The underside of the robot vacuum cleaner. © nextpit / Thomas Kern This is the roller mop of the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The mopping performance is amazing. © nextpit / Thomas Kern In the usual Dreame manner, navigation and obstacle detection are flawless. Only Roboroc's offerings are on par with Dreame. On a day-to-day basis, the appliance maneuvers around all obstacles and reacts reliably to new objects in its path. It even worked with cables and table and chair legs, which are well-known to be the Achilles' heel of robot vacuum cleaners. We also took note of its obstacle avoidance capability. Like the Dreame X50 Ultra Complete (review), the Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete was able to overcome obstacles of up to 6 cm. In an emergency, it extends additional wheels to climb certain heights. The front also handles some of the navigation tasks. © nextpit / Thomas Kern The battery life is long-lasting. You get a robot vacuum cleaner with long endurance, which is suitable for large apartments that feature more than one floor. The only thing it can't do is climb stairs. For this, you'll have to wait for the eufy robot paraded at IFA. Last but not least, maintenance of the robot vacuum cleaner is not something you need to worry about. The docking station cleans the roller mop and subsequently dries it. All collected dust is also emptied. The Dreame robot vacuum cleaner does not offer Matter support—yet. As with the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, the company has announced that Matter support will be available soon. In this article, I shared the advantages of using a robot vacuum cleaner in your own smart home. The feature is therefore reserved for selected Roborock robot vacuum cleaners (Best Of list) for now.

Conclusion: Is the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete worth buying? Yes, especially for people who attach particular importance to the mopping function. Wet cleaning is at an absurd level thanks to the roller mop. However, this is not the only impressive feature of the Dreame robot vacuum cleaner. The suction power was also impressive—regardless of whether it was vacuuming carpets or hard floors. The best robot vacuum cleaners for every budget The manufacturer also offers a box with numerous spare parts for the vacuum cleaner. Ultimately, this saves you additional costs for filter or brush replacement. In summary, Dreame once again impressed with its robot vacuum cleaner. If you still want more suction power, you should go for the Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete (review). The Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete is already available in stores and costs €1,499 based on its recommended retail price. Do note it is not available in the US yet.