Apple’s AirPods Pro are widely considered among the best noise canceling wireless earbuds. With the AirPods Pro 3, the long wait has paid off, as Apple introduced notable upgrades in sound quality and active noise cancellation. However, one persistent flaw remains from previous generations: poor repairability.

The AirPods Pro 3 are not just a refresh. They are a complete overhaul of the AirPods Pro 2 (review). They feature new H2 chip, a built-in heart rate sensor, longer battery life, redesigned internals, and a lighter form factor. These enhancements may also explain why Apple has not improved the repairability of its latest high-end earbuds.

AirPods Pro 3 Are Impossible to Repair

In iFixit’s latest teardown video, the AirPods Pro 3 were found to be extremely difficult to disassemble and virtually impossible to repair without damaging the casing.

As shown in the video, accessing the internals is similar to previous versions. It requires intense heating to soften the adhesive securing the upper portion of the earbud. iFixit managed to separate the top shell but left noticeable scratches around the lid.

The 0.221 Wh battery cell has a flex connector that can technically be detached, but it was glued into the casing that iFixit lifted. Like earlier models, the battery is sealed in place, making replacement unfeasible.

Accessing the remaining internal components proved even more challenging. The flex cables are extremely thin and tightly glued, making removal nearly impossible without tearing them. These cables cover the new H2 audio chip and microphone array.

The charging case is similarly complex. While there are some internal tweaks such as repositioned magnetic pads for wireless charging, the overall design remains difficult to service.

CT scan of the Apple AirPods Pro 3 and their charging case reveals redesigned internals. / © Apple

Ultimately, iFixit gave the AirPods Pro 3 a repairability score of zero. Even though the battery can technically be removed, the process is so destructive that users are left with few options if one earbud is damaged or the battery degrades over time. The only viable solution is to buy a replacement bud or an entirely new set.

This lack of repairability stands in contrast to Apple’s broader sustainability efforts. Many of its other products, like iPhones, iPads, and Macs, support DIY repairs and offer genuine replacement parts. Of course, the compact and intricate design of earbuds presents unique challenges compared to larger devices.

Still, it raises the question: are these improvements worth it, knowing the AirPods Pro 3 cannot be repaired? Share your thoughts in the comments. We would love to hear what you think.