Grab These Free Apps Worth $15 Before They're Gone!

Android and iOS users currently have the opportunity to download and install apps with a total value of 15.34 euros free of charge. However, the respective free tariffs are only available for a short time. If you act quickly, you can secure the apps permanently for free.

The two app stores from Google and Apple, the Play Store and the App Store, offer an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others are chargeable. But what many users don't know: Many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free Pro apps (Android)

Game Booster Pro: Turbo Mode ( $0.19 ) - This app helps you get the maximum performance out of your smartphone. You can also monitor the FPS in games, and the tool offers many other helpful analysis functions. The launcher is also particularly exciting thanks to its clearly structured and user-friendly menu (4.3 stars, 53,200 ratings)

AppLock PRO ( $4.99 ) - Every smartphone should be secured with a PIN, pattern, fingerprint, or similar method - especially if sensitive apps such as PayPal or banking are used. It is also possible to protect individual applications with your own password. This keeps the device secure even if you just want to show a few photos in the gallery to friends. This app makes the latter possible (3.5 stars, 5,680 ratings)

Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( $2.19 ) - Not all smartphones have a built-in equalizer function, although this can noticeably improve the sound. With this app, the equalizer can be easily retrofitted. A bass booster is also available to provide powerful bass. However, this is of course only to the extent that the device's speakers can handle (4.3 stars, 3,632 ratings)

Free premium apps (iOS)

Stickyboard 2 ( $4.99 ) - Imagine a huge whiteboard with no boundaries on which you can stick as many sticky notes as you like. That's exactly what this app does: you can create colorful sticky notes, move them around as you like, and arrange your ideas clearly. There is also a virtual marker that you can use to write directly on the board or add sketches (4.8 stars, 10 ratings)

Math Central ( $0.99 ) - Even if the app icon looks like a calculator at first glance, it is actually a clever tool for checking and expanding math skills. The tasks set are randomly generated, and their variety ensures that there is no repetition (no reviews) .

Dog Guide 2 PRO ( $1.99 ) - Anyone who wants to find the ideal dog or expand their knowledge of these faithful four-legged friends should take a look at this app. It offers a large number of free pictures, clearly arranged information, and a practical filter function - all in one application. (4.6 stars, 134 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what you need to watch out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication of this article. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. If you like an app, don't wait too long to download it.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay the necessary attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it. So if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.