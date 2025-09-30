Hot topics

Dreame's Robot Vacuum Wipes Out Pesky Hair for Less, Now at $199

Dream D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum mop
© Dreame
With fall already rolling in, you might be eyeing a dirt-sucking robot to wipe and clean your floors. Dreame’s robovacs are especially popular for packing high-end features without burning a hole in your pocket. Right now, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is on sale at Amazon, dropping back to its all-time low price of $199, down from $329.

That’s a sizeable $130 (39%) discount for a fresh robot vacuum. In fact, it’s an even bigger saving if you consider its original launch price of $399.

Why Buy the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 Robot Vacuum

If you live in a small space or household, the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 is a worthy option thanks to its powerful suction, self-emptying dock, and mopping capabilities.

On the vacuuming front, it boasts a commendable 6,000 Pa suction rating, which is strong enough to lift large debris and dust stuck between tiles or parquet flooring. The suction is customizable across four levels, ideal for deep-cleaning carpets and rugs. More impressively, it features carpet and wood detection. A floating brush helps prevent hair from tangling or clogging the roller, improving efficiency during cleaning sessions.

The D10 Plus Gen 2 also includes a self-emptying dock with a large 4-liter dust bin. This can hold up to three months’ worth of dirt and debris without needing intervention, longer than most high-end robot vacuums.

Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2
Dreame's D10 Plus Gen 2 robot vacuum and mop has a climbing capability, useful when crossing door thresholds. / © Dreame

Its mopping feature is basic but functional, using a mop pad positioned underneath to wipe away light stains. You get three adjustable water flow levels to suit different floor types.

When it comes to navigation, Dreame’s custom Pathfinder tech uses LiDAR for precise mapping and obstacle avoidance. There’s also 3D map creation, which you can customize with multi-level routines and cleaning schedules. If you have a smart speaker, you can control the D10 Plus Gen 2 via voice assistant. The Dreame app also gives you full control and visibility over your robot cleaner.

Looking for a budget-friendly robot vacuum and mop combo? What do you think of the Dreame D10 Plus Gen 2 at this price? Share your thoughts in the comments.

