Adobe has announced a new mobile Premiere app, arriving first on iPhone and iPad. It is the company’s response to popular mobile editors like ByteDance's CapCut and Instagram’s Edits , offering 4K HDR footage and direct export. The app will be free to use, with no watermarks or ads for most of the basic to some advanced features. However, there is a major catch that some users may not be aware of.

Premiere Rush has served as Adobe’s lightweight mobile alternative to Premiere Pro, but its limited functionality has held it back. It lacked 4K HDR support and integration with AI tools. Adobe is now retiring Rush in favor of a more powerful and flexible Premiere mobile. While still designed for professional users, the new app introduces a simplified interface that enables faster editing and broader accessibility.

Core Premiere Pro Features Come to Premiere Mobile

The Adobe Premiere mobile app retains a familiar layout and shares key features with the desktop version. These include colorful and dynamic waveforms and a multi-track timeline for precise video editing from easy drag-and-drop to frame-by-frame adjustment. Users can take advantage of automatic captions and subtitles, and the app supports unlimited layers for video, audio, and text.

A standout feature is full 4K HDR video editing, a format that’s quickly gaining popularity in mobile content creation. Adobe is also integrating Lightroom color presets directly into the app, giving editors fast access to professional-grade color grading tools.

Direct Export without Watermarks

The mobile app supports direct publishing to platforms such as YouTube Shorts, TikTok, and Instagram. Users can also export unfinished projects and continue editing later on these platforms. At the same time, Premiere mobile automatically resizes content based on the target app. With Frame.io integration, users can resume editing on desktop from where they left off on mobile with full fidelity and for a more roomy experience.

Adobe Premiere for mobile will offer multi-track timeline UI with unlimited text, video, and audio layers, automatic resizing, and export - all without watermarks. / © Adobe

Meanwhile, advanced features are available behind a paywall. These include AI-enhanced speech or voiceovers and generative sound effects through generative AI credits you can purchase. Paid perks also include access to Adobe Firefly for video generation and other AI assets. Likewise, the Adobe Stock library, which offers pre-made music, video, and sound effects, is available for subscribers. Adobe is also offering additional cloud storage for $8 per month or $70 per year.

For most users, the free version of Premiere for mobile offers enough functionality to compete with paid or subscription-based editors like LumaFusion, KineMaster, and PowerDirector. In fact, it may offer a better experience than CapCut, which imposes limitations on usage and access to assets before watermarks are applied.

The Catch: Privacy Trade-Offs

As with many Adobe apps, Premiere raises privacy concerns. The company is known to collect a significant amount of user data, including content, location, contact details, and search history. It also stores editing materials such as clips and images on its cloud servers. Adobe’s guidelines also state harvesting "other data," although the scope of what type of details remains vague.

If you plan to use Premiere on your iPhone or iPad, and eventually on Android, you should be aware of these privacy trade-offs. The question is whether free access is worth the cost of your personal data, or if you would prefer to pay for an alternative that offers more control of your data and less tracking.

Adobe plans to release the app on the App Store on September 30. Users can already pre-order or sign up for notifications. There is no confirmed release date for the Android version yet.

Would you use Premiere Mobile for free, knowing you are the product and your data might be the real price? We want to hear your thoughts in the comments.