Calling all Android and iOS aficionados! This is your golden opportunity to score some premium apps at absolutely no cost. Act fast—these incredible deals won’t last forever, so make sure to take advantage of them before these apps revert to their usual prices.

The Google Play Store and the Apple App Store are teeming with an extensive array of applications designed to meet your every need. While plenty of options are available for free, some do come with a price. However, it’s worth noting that there are occasional promotional events that allow you to download certain paid apps for free. We've curated an enticing selection of the most engaging apps currently up for grabs at no charge at all. Don’t miss out before it is too late!

Our tip: If you are interested in an app, install it - even if you don't need it straight away. This will mark it as "purchased" and add it to your app library. You can then remove the app directly from your phone and reinstall it for free whenever you need it.

Android Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free Android Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Business Card Maker ( $4.99 ): I know, how many of us use business cards these days but heck, if you actually need to design one, here's an app for that!

): I know, how many of us use business cards these days but heck, if you actually need to design one, here's an app for that! Stick TV Remote Control Pro ( $2.99 ): Your phone can do more than just make phone calls, you know. It can be a TV remote!

): Your phone can do more than just make phone calls, you know. It can be a TV remote! Cutout Premium ( $2.49 ): Create photos for professional use by removing the background with this app.

): Create photos for professional use by removing the background with this app. Sound Meter and Noise Detector ( $2.99 ): Want to measure how much noise is coming into your room? Use this app to find out!

): Want to measure how much noise is coming into your room? Use this app to find out! Bright LED Flashlight Pro ( $2.99 ): Kind of redundant as all phones have a flashlight app these days, but hey, if you want to be different...

Free Android Games

Live or Die 1 ( $0.99 ): It looks like all hope is lost with the zombie apocalypse as you attempt to survive using your wits.

): It looks like all hope is lost with the zombie apocalypse as you attempt to survive using your wits. Defenchick Tower Defense ( $0.49 ): Alien slugs are threatening to overwhelm you, as you do your best to keep them at bay in this fun tower defense title.

): Alien slugs are threatening to overwhelm you, as you do your best to keep them at bay in this fun tower defense title. EHW Premium Stick & Fight ( $0.49 ): A real-time strategy game, online side-scroller defense that combines RPG elements as you amass a powerful army to slaughter your enemies.

): A real-time strategy game, online side-scroller defense that combines RPG elements as you amass a powerful army to slaughter your enemies. The Lonely Hacker ( $2.99 ): A hacking simulation game that pits your brain power to overcome digital defenses.

): A hacking simulation game that pits your brain power to overcome digital defenses. Mystery of Blackthorn Castle ( $2.99 ): A picture adventure puzzle game that requires you to solve mysteries using your brain power as you observe one scene to the next.

iOS Apps and Games Available for Free–Limited Time Offer

Top Free iOS Apps for Productivity and Lifestyle

Loopseque Mini ( $2.99 ): Get this ): Get this

#filmphotography ( $2.99 ): A camera app that makes you shoot photos which look like they were captured on film!

): A camera app that makes you shoot photos which look like they were captured on film! Cello Tuner ( $7.99 ): Want to tune your cello? Well, what do you know? There's an app for that.

): Want to tune your cello? Well, what do you know? There's an app for that. Dice Bag 3D Dice ( $0.99 ): Rather than rolling actual dice, here is a virtual dice bag with all the die you could...er, die for.

): Rather than rolling actual dice, here is a virtual dice bag with all the die you could...er, die for. Violin Tuner Professional ( $7.99 ): Tuning your violin has now gotten way easier with just your phone!

Free iPhone games

Blackthorn Castle ( $2.99 ): A puzzle adventure game that requires you to explore the mysterious Blackthorn Castle to solve the associated mysteries!

): A puzzle adventure game that requires you to explore the mysterious Blackthorn Castle to solve the associated mysteries! Sleepin' Guy: Sleepin' Deeply! ( $2.99 ): Playing the role of a nice guy who can't wake up, this first-person action-puzzle game is set in a world of dreams.

): Playing the role of a nice guy who can't wake up, this first-person action-puzzle game is set in a world of dreams. Color Lines 98 Bubbles Classic ( $1.99 ): Time for a bit of nostalgia! Play classic lines on your smartphone or tablet with this game, featuring colorful and light graphics.

): Time for a bit of nostalgia! Play classic lines on your smartphone or tablet with this game, featuring colorful and light graphics. WordWhile ( $1.99 ): Think you are a walking library with all the great literary knowledge in your noggin'? Find out if you're the real deal here!

): Think you are a walking library with all the great literary knowledge in your noggin'? Find out if you're the real deal here! Cypher Vocab ( $0.99 ): Use a game to strengthen your GRE Vocabulary the smart way, blending learning and entertainment into a single app!

The deals were live as of the publishing date. If you found an expired deal, please share it in the comments below.

Before you download one of the apps mentioned, we recommend that you check the details of the app in the Play Store or App Store. This is important because some of these free apps may have their own special features or disadvantages.

In-App Purchases and Ads: No Surprises!

Be cautious with both free and paid apps, as they may contain hidden in-app purchases and advertisements. This is particularly significant when downloading games for children. To avoid unexpected problems, please follow the advice below:

App Permissions: Read the Fine Print!

In the rapidly evolving world of mobile applications, numerous businesses utilize ingenious tactics to tap into your personal information. But worry not, tech aficionados! We've compiled crucial insights to assist you in safeguarding your essential data. A fundamental first step is to be selective about the permissions you grant to the apps you decide to download.

Think about it: why would a basic alarm clock app need access to your camera or your contacts? What could possibly justify a flashlight app's request for your exact location? By carefully evaluating the permissions you approve, you can effectively shield your personal data from unwanted intrusion.

Dive into the vast array of free applications available on both Android and iOS platforms, all while making sure your information stays secure and well-protected.

What do you know? We have arrived at the end of this week's list. May you have a fruitful and productive week ahead, while we hunt for more free apps for a limited time only.