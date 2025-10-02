If you're looking for a Galaxy tablet with stylus capabilities, now might be the best time to take the plunge. Samsung's mid-range Galaxy Tab S10 FE, which comes bundled with an S Pen, is back to $429 from $499. This means you get to save $70 (14%), which is its biggest reduction yet.

The deal applies to the 8/128 GB base Wi-Fi version. If the built-in storage feels modest, you can expand it by up to 2 TB using a microSD card. All three colorways are part of the sale: Blue, Silver, and Gray.

Who Needs The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE?

Not everyone needs the absolute best display or the fastest mobile chipset in a tablet. For those users, devices like the Galaxy Tab S10 FE are a solid choice, aimed at a wide audience that includes artists and students.

This capable tablet is a reliable workhorse that can be transformed into a digital canvas with the S Pen or a laptop substitute with a keyboard and mouse. Plus, the DeX mode enables PC-like interface, improving productivity.

It has a bright and sharp 10.9-inch LCD screen with a fast 90 Hz refresh rate. The panel stays legible even when you use the tablet outdoors. More importantly, it fully supports the S Pen, which is great for those who frequently take notes or draw.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE ships with Galaxy AI including handwriting assistance and home work math solver tools. / © next

It's also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, ensuring it can withstand splashes and a trip to the beach. In addition, it's sleek and lightweight for easy transport, and its aluminum chassis gives it a premium feel. The cameras are competent as well, with an upgraded 12 MP selfie camera offering color-rich and bright photos and videos.

The device is powered by a new Exynos 1580 processor. This offers not only faster CPU performance but also significant graphics enhancements, helping the tablet handle graphics-intensive loads, including gaming with AAA titles. Plus, it gets a host of new AI features, including handwriting assistance. Samsung is also promising up to seven years of Android updates and security patches.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE is commendable for its long battery life, lasting up to 20 hours according to Samsung's video playback rating. In actual usage, this translates to two or three days before needing a charge. Recharging is quite fast, thanks to the 45-watt wired speed that can refill the battery from 0 to 100% in about 90 minutes.

Are you looking for a tablet that can replace your laptop? What do you think of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE? Tell us in the comments.