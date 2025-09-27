Top 5 Apps of the Week: King of Fighters AFK, Riftbusters, and More!

I hope this week has treated you well, but as we usher in the weekend, it’s time to embrace a moment of tranquility and rejuvenation. To elevate your downtime, I've compiled a selection of apps and games that you may find beneficial—read on for some inspiration.

This week, we are excited to share a carefully curated list of our top mobile applications and games, perfect for both Android and iPhone enthusiasts. After exploring the extensive offerings on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, we've narrowed it down to five standout titles that have truly captivated us. Whether you’re in search of engaging gaming experiences or effective tools to enhance your productivity, our recommendations promise to introduce you to something intriguing, tailored to your interests.

The King of Fighters AFK (Android and iOS)

Here's a brief disclaimer: I've never played any of the KoF series, as I was more a Street Fighter fan. Still, diving into The King of Fighters AFK with no idea of what I'm getting into, I found it interesting this is less real-time fighting and more the “idle/RPG” genre. Characters I know of in passing from previous KOF entries are present, albeit reimagined in pixel art inspired by Neo Geo Pocket Color’s KOF R-2. Got to love the retro look!

Gameplay often revolved around building a 5 vs 5 team, selecting formations, gathering fighters, leveling them, enhancing gear, pets and supporters, and pushing through many stages/dungeons to collect resources. What do the idle mechanics mean? I can continue to make progress in my sleep, something I wish happened at work in the real world. Perfect for those who have rather tight schedules.

There are literally thousands of stages in the game, sporting multiple dungeon types, and a roster of many fighters, including “Legendary” ones. This gives a sense of long-term promise—I can keep building, optimizing teams, trying different synergies and formations. The monetization side is present as expected: full of in-app purchases, summoning systems, and event-driven bonuses. I could progress without paying money, but of course, you get a whole lot more if you were to spend some money.

I believe the sense of nostalgia attached to this game will appear to KoF fans, and for newcomers like me to the franchise, it is certainly a decent introduction to the various characters. Perhaps it is time to get my ass whooped by the AI in previous KoF instalments. Something tells me I might just watch YouTube videos instead. Definitely not a game for anyone after precise fighting mechanics or competition purely based on player skill.

Riftbusters: Action RPG (Android and iOS)

Like a moth to a flame, I was drawn in by the core concept of this game: Our earth is under attack via rifts, while me as a Freelancer steps into the fray with weird alien enemies, high-powered weapons, gadgets, and co-op missions. Got to love the sharp and slick visuals that feature futuristic cityscapes, alien wastelands, neon lighting, and great detail in environments. The developer certainly did a commendable job with the graphics!

The gameplay loop proved satisfying, especially for short sessions. Missions often lasted just a minute or two, letting me hop in, shoot things up, grab loot, upgrade gear, making me feel like I made progress even if I only spent a few minutes. That is certainly an appealing rhythm to many, considering how time-strapped many of us are these days.

What are the highs for me? The loot and upgrade systems, as I unlocked new weapons and gadgets which allowed me some wiggle room to try different builds out. The customization of loadouts—mixing weapons, grenades, and special gear—added strategic flavor even though some cosmetic options remained limited. The other exciting aspect is the co-op section, letting gameplay be more dynamic via reviving teammates, coordinating gear, and combining strengths.

Some drawbacks I encountered included a noticeable slowing down in progression after the initial phase, as missions tend to be repetitious and more grinding is required. In fact, I felt the rewards for what felt like a difficult mission did not feel quite proportional. There are also moments where content felt rather 'thin'—limited variety in boss types or mission objectives. Still, this is a decent game if I have 10-15 minutes to spare with its fun gunplay, gear collection, and co-op firefights.

Idle Goblin Valley (Android & iOS)

What I thought to be a relaxing and simple idle farming game turned out differently. Greeted by a charming, whimsical art style full of bubbling goblins, cute buildings, and gentle color palettes, I was quickly absorbed into a magical farm universe with mischievous little goblins as my helpers and neighbors. I then went about planting crops, chopping wood, and mining stone across different zones, unlocking new areas piece by piece.

The pace is deliberately slow, which actually appealed to me on days when I wanted to unwind rather than just banking on getting as many things done as possible. Assigning goblin managers to automate tasks was particularly satisfying, because it meant the game progressed even when I’m not actively engaging in it. That said, I also enjoy popping in to check on upgrades or send goblins into the mine for rare resources.

One thing I liked was the balance between passive and active play. While a lot of things happen in the background, there were moments where strategy kicks in—deciding which building to upgrade, whether to raid other villages for loot, or which heroes to recruit. These minor decisions made the game felt more engaging than a run-of-the-mill clicker. There were events too, and occasional “spin to win” mechanics that injected a bit of bonus excitement, though I found myself cautious about relying on them too much. I also felt the monetization aspect of this game and frequent ad prompts bordered on the aggressive, so you have been warned!

This is not a title I will return to every day, but it was charming in its own way, offering a relaxed pace and little strategic touches that made it more than background noise. Of course, some segments of the game does get challenging at times, but it is not overwhelmingly impossible to overcome. With some patience and the passage of time, you can chill and watch your goblin world grow at your pace.

rewind. what's your story? (Android only)

When I first installed this app, I didn't really know what to expect. Would it be a private journal? A digital scrapbook? Well, it was not too challenging to get on board with the app, where I began to curate my personal timeline with words, photos, audio, video, and more. The idea that this timeline is hidden from view by default, and that I can share only what I choose, which provided me with a sense of ownership and safety that I rarely felt I had with more social‐style apps.

The interface proved clean and intuitive. Adding a memory—whether a photo, a voice snippet, or a document—required only a few taps, and assigning a date or categorizing it is straightforward. The fact that the timeline was meant to stretch all the way back to your birth, and not just when you joined the app, is a poetic touch that reinforces its identity as a life archive rather than a “post per day” diary.

I found myself running into minor inconveniences though. Hunting down an older memory can be a tricky affair, often requiring patience when many entries fall within the same period. Discovering new filtering or categorization features was not the most intuititve experience, either. Do note there are in-app purchase tiers, and occasionally I did wonder whether certain advanced features are worth upgrading. Thankfully, I resisted, and still managed to curate my memories without feeling pressured by upsells.

Price: Free / Advertising: None / In-app purchases: Yes ($3.49-$27.99) / Account required: No

The “legacy option" is interesting, where I nominate someone to inherit parts of my timeline in the future. It adds emotional weight to this project of self-documentation. Overall, this is an app for those who have a strong sense of nostalgia and attachment, and it is also useful as a self-reflection tool. While it may not replace a full journaling system for everyone, the curious blend of media, privacy, and a long-term memory archive oozes with a quiet charm.

Idyoma: Language Exchange (Android & iOS)

When I first tried Idyoma: Language Exchange, I was drawn to its simplicity and the promise of connecting with real people to practice different languages. The sign-up process was quick, and I liked that I could set my language goals in a clear manner right from the start. It felt refreshing compared to more rigid learning apps, because instead of being fed lessons, I was encouraged to have natural conversations with people who actually speak the language I’m learning.

I found the app design to be very user-friendly. Browsing through profiles and finding partners who matched my learning goals was smooth, and I appreciated how easy it was to filter based on what I wanted to practice. I felt energized, seeing others who are equally eager to learn my native language while offering theirs in return. It made the process feel less like studying, and brought back memories of pen pals back when sending letters and pasting stamps on the envelope was the order of the day.

My conversations on Idyoma have often been the highlight after a long day at work, which just goes to show how starved of attention I am. I liked how the chat system made it easy to jump into discussions, and there’s a nice balance of text and audio messaging. Being able to hear the pronunciation directly from native speakers helped me a lot, and it gave me the confidence to use new words more freely. At times, conversations fizzled out quickly, but when I found the right partners, the exchange was truly rewarding.

I found Idyoma to be a positive experience, although with so many features behind a paywall, it would be better if I was fully invested. The occasional limitations like finding consistent partners who match my availability is a challenge, but it certainly made language practice more engaging and personal. This works better than textbooks and apps with pre-set lessons, as I can also connect with an actual human instead of an algorithm.

We wish you a fantastic weekend filled with our curated suggestions. If there are any additional apps or games you believe we should know about, please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section!