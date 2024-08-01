Which smartphone should you buy in 2024? To help you choose between models like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro, or Google Pixel 8 Pro, we have taken a closer look at the best camera smartphone, the most powerful smartphone, the best foldable smartphone, or the smartphone with the best price-performance ratio. In this buying guide, we recommend the best smartphones in 2024.

The best smartphones in 2024 in comparison

When you choose a high-end smartphone, you can usually be sure that you'll get the best screen, the best performance, or even the best camera. In the last few years, high-end smartphones have grown more and more into luxury devices, be it in terms of design, internal components, or the increasingly higher price.

Speaking of it: The foldable phones, which tend to be high-priced, are becoming more and more popular, which is why we now also list two different categories in the best list: One for the flip phones in the compact form factor and the other for the larger models in the "butterfly" format.

For this buying guide, we have divided smartphones into different categories to accommodate different budgets and types of use. For example, you will not find the latest 200 MP image sensor or the most powerful SoC in a mid-range smartphone. That's why we have picked out some of the most important features that you should consider when buying a smartphone.

Buying guide: What smartphones will offer in 2024

Every year, smartphone manufacturers try to add exciting new features to their models—from cameras to batteries to the form factor itself. Below are a few tips on what you should look out for when buying a smartphone in 2024.

What features do current flagship smartphones offer?

Form factor: Foldable displays are probably the most exciting development in smartphones in recent years. Thanks to flexible screens, the form factors of the phones themselves are also becoming more flexible. In 2024, you will have the choice between the ultra-compact Galaxy Z Flip 5, the butterfly foldable phone OnePlus Open, or the standard formats from iPhone to Google. You can find a current overview of the foldable smartphones here: Foldable smartphones in 2024: These models are available

The vast majority of upper-class smartphones offer at least three cameras on the back—for ultra-wide angle, standard wide angle and telephoto. Do not be blinded by the resolutions here: The difference between 12 and 108 megapixels is not as big as the numbers suggest. More important are factors like the sensor size or the image processing algorithms. You can read more about this in the respective smartphone tests or in the following article.

Essential for a top smartphone in 2024: A good camera! / © nextpit

Batteries: In 2024, the battery life of flagships is no longer really an issue. Even with intensive use, you can get through the day with the vast majority of models. However, the differences are bigger when it comes to charging: While OnePlus charges its smartphones completely with 67 watts in a few minutes, Apple and Samsung are more conservative. More information about batteries and fast charging can be found in the following article. Does fast charging damage the battery in the phone?

In 2024, the battery life of flagships is no longer really an issue. Even with intensive use, you can get through the day with the vast majority of models. However, the differences are bigger when it comes to charging: While OnePlus charges its smartphones completely with 67 watts in a few minutes, Apple and Samsung are more conservative. More information about batteries and fast charging can be found in the following article. Display: First 60, then 90, 120, or 144 hertz: Over the past two years, smartphones have gotten faster and faster displays—and since 2021, finally also the Pro models of the iPhone 13. High refresh rates ensure a smoother display, whether in gaming or in everyday use. However, the high Hertz rates also eat away at the battery, so the manufacturers usually adjust the refresh rates depending on the displayed content. You can read more about screens via the following link. Display technologies, refresh rates & co. explained in detail

First 60, then 90, 120, or 144 hertz: Over the past two years, smartphones have gotten faster and faster displays—and since 2021, finally also the Pro models of the iPhone 13. High refresh rates ensure a smoother display, whether in gaming or in everyday use. However, the high Hertz rates also eat away at the battery, so the manufacturers usually adjust the refresh rates depending on the displayed content. You can read more about screens via the following link. Processing power & co.: You hardly have to worry about sufficient performance in a premium smartphone in 2024. All the better phones offer more than enough power for current games—and for everyday use anyway. The same applies to 5G, which is now standard on smartphones. However, you should carefully consider how much memory you need before buying. Expansion options via microSD card are almost non-existent in the upper class. Background knowledge smartphone SoCs: All about cell phone processors

You hardly have to worry about sufficient performance in a premium smartphone in 2024. All the better phones offer more than enough power for current games—and for everyday use anyway. The same applies to 5G, which is now standard on smartphones. However, you should carefully consider how much memory you need before buying. Expansion options via microSD card are almost non-existent in the upper class.

nextpit recommends: These are the best smartphones in 2024

Want to know more about the different smartphones? In the following paragraphs, we briefly present our favorites and go into the advantages and disadvantages. Because depending on the user type, a different smartphone is the perfect choice.

The current best smartphone of 2024: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

In terms of design, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera module is the same as last year's. / © nextpit

Read the full nextpit review of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra here

The king is dead, long live the king—that's the motto for the best smartphone of the still young year. Last year's S23 Ultra from Samsung's flagship series is now being replaced by the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Currently, this is perhaps the best smartphone ever, but in our opinion, it is at least the best smartphone with Android.

Hardly anything has changed on the outside. The design is almost identical, but Samsung now uses titanium for the frame, just like its competitor Apple.

Speaking of Apple: We compared the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The comparison between the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S23 Ultra doesn't reveal many other differences at first glance. But don't let the almost identical spec sheet put you off!

The 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display appears unchanged at first glance but shines even brighter than its predecessor. This top smartphone is now powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the operating system is the new One UI 6 interface based on Android 14.

The absolute cracker: Samsung promises us a whopping seven years of Android and security updates! Thanks to Galaxy AI, artificial intelligence is supposed to give the Galaxy S24 Ultra an extra boost, but our tester Antoine is not yet completely convinced.

The camera setup also looks almost unchanged, although the telephoto camera with 10x optical zoom has been replaced by a camera with 5x zoom, which now boasts 50 MP.

The battery life is also absolutely convincing, as the benchmark test attests the S24 Ultra an outstanding 19 hours. We'll keep quiet about the fact that it still only charges at 45 W and that this charger is not included in the box.

If you want to secure this top-of-the-range box, you will have to pay at least 1,449 euros. But for that you also get the best that is currently available in the Android camp.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Good Premium titanium design

Flat 120 Hz screen, more ergonomic, and as bright as ever

Top performance and battery life

Efficient and (slightly) less versatile camera module

Integrated S Pen

7 Android updates & 7 years of security updates Bad Expensive

Galaxy AI functions are still too gimmicky

Charging speed is far too slow Go to review Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The best iPhone 2024: Apple iPhone 15 Pro

The iPhone 15 Pro has a great display / © nextpit

Here you can read the review of the iPhone 15 Pro

For us, the "Pro" model of Apple's current lineup is once again the best iPhone in 2024. The excellent triple camera of the iPhone 14 Pro with the 48 MP camera at the top has been improved in nuances in the iPhone 15 Pro. However, you might notice more significant differences to the predecessor in terms of performance.

The A17 Pro SoC, manufactured in a 3 nm process, will even bring AAA games to your iPhone in the future and promises a true performance boost that androids will only look at with envy.

Apart from the fact that you can look forward to groundbreaking performance and strong cameras, two things in particular stand out for us in the iPhone 15 Pro: First, there is the USB Type-C port, which has also found its way into the iPhones starting this year. However, keep in mind that the port complies with the USB 3.2 standard, but Apple nastily only includes a USB 2.0 cable.

Summary Buy Apple iPhone 15 Pro Good Titanium case is elegant and robust

More compact and lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro

A17 Pro is faster and has impressive graphics performance

New triple camera with 48 MP

USB-C port offers countless possibilities

Very practical action button Bad Relatively slow charging despite USB-C

Action button partly immature Go to review Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Best camera phone in 2024: Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Google Pixel 8 Pro continues to rely on the striking camera bar / © nextpit

Read the review of the Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel series has also been updated recently, which is reflected in our best list. Let's start with the cold shower: While you could buy the brand-new Pixel 7 Pro for $899 last year, you will now fork out at least $999. That is still an acceptable price in the flagship league.

The excellent camera of the predecessor has been further improved in terms of hardware as well as software/AI. The triple cam still consists of a 50 MP main camera and a 48 MP telephoto camera. However, instead of the ultra-wide-angle shooter with 12 MP, there is now one with 48 MP as well. And guess what? The Google Pixel 8 Pro won our latest camera blind test.

The LTPO OLED display is convincing again this year, although the resolution of the 6.7-inch screen has dropped very minimally to 2,992 x 1,344 pixels. The Tensor SoC has been updated to the latest G3 generation and offers more performance than last year, but it cannot compete with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to be honest.

However, there are big points for the software support. Google secures the title for the longest software support by assuring us of system and security updates for a full seven years. In plain language, this means that even Android 21 will still get this device.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 8 Pro Good A smartphone camera at its best

Merciless update promise

Better haptics than the predecessor

Sufficient everyday performance

Great AI functions

1-120 Hz display Bad G3 is not a flagship processor

Price hike

No charger included

Some promised features are still missing Go to review Google Pixel 8 Pro

The best mid-range smartphone: Google Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7a is the most versatile mid-range smartphone / © nextpit

Read the review of the Google Pixel 8 Pro

Don't necessarily want a pricey flagship and looking for a budget smartphone that still lets you do everything you want? Then the Pixel 7a is precisely the right choice for you! The best smartphone under $500 in 2024 has no mercy on the competition and offers a pretty strong spec sheet and a very pleasant user experience.

It has a 6.1-inch OLED display, a Tensor-G2 SoC, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the latest games and apps, an impressive 64MP dual camera, and a 4,385-watt battery that can be recharged at 18 watts. The Pixel 7a also has a compact size, good performance, best-in-class photo quality, and wireless charging.

Although the charging speed does not exactly speak for the smartphone and Google does not include the charger, the Pixel 7a is undoubtedly the best mid-range smartphone you can currently buy.

Even though the 7a got a successor in the 8a model, its continued availability coupled with strong discounts make it even more attractive, and that is why we have kept this suggestion instead of replacing it with the Pixel 8a.

Summary Buy Google Pixel 7a Good Compact design

Top-notch performance

Versatile and trustworthy camera

All-day long battery

Wireless charging Bad Slow charging time

No power adapter in the box Go to review Google Pixel 7a

OnePlus Open: The best foldable phone in 2024

The Emerald Dusk color is very elegant, with its matte green derived from glass. / © nextpit

You can find the full review of the OnePlus Open

The OnePlus Open has already secured a spot on our list of the best foldable phones, taking the lead as the go-to device for this year. Given its prowess, it's no surprise to find it on our 2024 top smartphones list as well.

Foldable phones are becoming increasingly popular, aren't they? We've transitioned from viewing them as mere futuristic novelties to practical daily drivers. However, it's essential to note that not every foldable meets user expectations. Some might be too pricey, while others might present minor setbacks.

However, the OnePlus seems to have nailed it. The phone boasts an appealing design, superior functionality, and here's the best bit: it's more "affordable" compared to its rivals. Though it's initially priced at $1,699, OnePlus Store offers an enticing trade-in deal, potentially lowering the cost to $1,499.

Shifting our focus to its features, the OnePlus Open bears some resemblance to the Galaxy Z Fold 5 (review) in design but stands out with its unique charm. When it comes to charging? It's like a race car, always leading the pack. Its multitasking capabilities, especially the innovative 'Recent fold' and OnePlus Canvas, redefine productivity.

Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled with its Hasselblad 48 MP camera—a real game-changer. While some may think it's just clever marketing that has us singing its praises, our team has had hands-on experience and the verdict? We're thoroughly impressed. In short, if a foldable is on your wishlist this year, the OnePlus Open is a top contender. It's feature-rich, and an absolute pleasure to use.

Summary Buy OnePlus Open Good User-friendly when open or closed

Alert Slider onboard

Excellent camera performance

Reliable and consistent performance

All-day battery life

Rapid 67 W SuperVOOC charging Bad No room (yet) for exclusive UI customization between displays

Omitted wireless charging for design Go to review OnePlus Open

The best compact foldable: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Both Xiaomi and Motorola are catching up fast, but Samsung is still king of the flips. / © nextpit

Read the review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

After a big upgrade in 2023 with a larger external display, Samsung played it conservatively in 2024 with the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Meanwhile, its rivals Motorola and Xiaomi launched flip foldables with even bigger displays, and in the case of the Xiaomi Mix Flip, a powerful battery.

Still, our recommendation goes to the good old Samsung Flip in 2024. Despite the rivals' improvements (and even leaps over the South Koreans), the Galaxy Z Flip 6 still has a bunch of advantages, like better dust resistance, a better track record of reliability on the foldable display, and an unmatched seven years of security and software updates.

Samsung upgraded the phone with the current highest-performing chip in the Android ecosystem, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 also found in our top pick, upgraded the battery to a 4000 mAh capacity, and increased the RAM by 50% (from 8 to 12 GB), the latter probably due to the memory requirements of AI.

Speaking of AI, the Flip 6 packs a bunch of nifty features, including the auto-framing feature when taking pictures, plus all the other stuff covered in Casi Drees' Galaxy AI review.

The Galaxy Flip price is still high, and there were basically no upgrades when it comes to the displays and charging. Even so, Samsung seems confident that its rivals are still playing catch up, so the main obstacle to great sales for the Z Flip 6 are probably the discounts offered on the previous generation phone.

Summary Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Good Durable design with IP48 dust resistance

Seven years of software updates

Excellent performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Improved 50MP main camera

All-day battery life Bad 10% more expensive, starting at $1,099

Difficult one-handed use

The outer display lacks app support

The camera struggles with dynamic range

Slow recharge, no charger included Go to review Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Import-only: Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra offers everything you'd expect from an ultra high-end smartphone / © nextpit

The complete Xiaomi 14 Ultra review on nextpit

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra confirms the brand's leading position in the high-end smartphone market. With its elegant design and well-calibrated 6.73-inch display, the smartphone offers a pleasing visual experience.

In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC backed by 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. You'll be able to do absolutely everything with this smartphone without it flinching, including playing the latest power-hungry games.

Photo quality is one of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's strong points, with its quadruple 50 MP camera module. The main lens, with its variable aperture from f/1.63 to f/4.0, offers excellent image quality and adjustable dynamic range. The x3.2 and x5 optical zoom is also very effective, while the portrait mode with the 75 mm telephoto lens is impressive.

As for battery life, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a 5000 mAh battery with 90 W wired and 80 W wireless recharging. Run times are more than adequate, especially with moderate use.

Its few shortcomings, such as its imposing size, unexciting user interface, and limited choice of colors and storage, are not really prohibitive. This year, Xiaomi has managed to release a truly successful high-end smartphone that holds its own against Apple and Samsung.

Summary Buy Xiaomi 14 Ultra Good Well-calibrated screen

Outstanding photo quality

Good battery life and really fast recharging

4 Android updates + 5 years of security updates Bad HyperOS lacks innovation

Temperature control not optimized

Availability and price Go to review Xiaomi 14 Ultra

What do you think of this list, and which upcoming smartphone are you looking forward to the most?

This article was updated in August 2024 with a new pick for a compact phone. Existing comments have been kept.