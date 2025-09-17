Hot topics

The Secret Has Been Uncovered: Ray Ban's Next Big Hit is Here

RayBan Display Leak
© meta
Anton Meyer
Anton Meyer

You already know it, the Meta Ray-Ban glasses, which, until now, have primarily stood out due to their typical style and smart features such as AI functions. However, Meta could now be making a real leap forward. According to a recent leak, Facebook is working on a Ray-Ban with an integrated display that will compete directly with other smart glasses manufacturers.

What Can You Expect?

The leaked material showed Meta's complete smart glasses portfolio: the existing Ray-Ban Meta glasses, the recently introduced Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, and two unreleased models. The new additions, the Oakley Meta Sphaera sports glasses and a pair of HUD glasses with Meta Ray-Ban display branding, look to be particularly exciting.

A YouTube clip, which has since been deleted, showcased a new Ray-Ban design. The glasses boast a display that is only visible to the right eye. The video demonstrated AI interactions and navigation functions for pedestrians. They were controlled using a wristband that allows users to enter letters and reply to messages by moving their fingers. Anyone who has seen the clip will immediately realize that Meta not only wants to make cool glasses but also finally bring smart displays to the market in a way that is suitable for the masses.

Previous smart glasses were often clunky or technically bulky. Meta is now combining everyday design with futuristic features to make smart technology a truly wearable dream. The new Ray-Ban is said to weigh 70 g, slightly more than double its predecessor. Messages, navigation, or notifications could soon appear right in front of your eyes without you having to reach for your smartphone.

When Will You Be Able to See It?

Exact details on price or availability still remain unclear. One thing is certain: Meta Connect begins tomorrow, and Meta will probably officially unveil the glasses there. It will then become clear whether the leak is just a prototype or whether the first Ray-Ban with an integrated display will actually be unveiled.

Anton Meyer

Anton Meyer
