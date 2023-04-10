Save $70 in All Models: Apple Watch Series 8 is Back on Sale for $329

Apple continues its spring sale with the Watch Series 8 . It is offering both GPS-only and cellular models back to their best prices with the former dropping to $329 or 18 percent cheaper. If you prefer leaving your phone, the LTE capable Apple smartwatch is now retailing at $429, which is 14 percent off than its usual cost.

The current deals are the best we've seen throughout the Watch Series 8 was released at the end of last year. This gives you $70 off on any of the variants you end up picking. At the same time, Apple is listing all colors this time in contrast to the limited red option from the previous sale.

Apple Watch Series 8 All Apple Watch Series 8 variants are heavily discounted on Amazon today.

Apple's Watch Series 8 is more reliable than ever

We gave the Watch Series 8 a 4.5 stars rating out of 5 in our review, which is a solid score for a smartwatch. In terms of design it's little changed compared to the Watch Series 7. However, Apple introduced vital under the hood features to the latest generation, making it a worthy upgrade if you're coming from much older Watch Series models.

For starters, the Watch Series 8 supports Crash Detection that is enabled by a high G-force sensor and advanced accelerometer and gyroscope. The array of components allows the wearable to intelligently detect if you're involved in an accident. It can even initiate calling the emergency responders through your iPhone or directly to the watch with cellular connectivity, and it is already proven effective in saving lives.

The Apple Watch 8 continues to work seamlessly with other Apple devices. / © NextPit

The other notable addition to the Watch Series 8 is a new temperature sensor. This improves the extensive health and fitness monitoring features. For instance, it can help provide a more accurate menstrual cycle prediction for women or prompts a user of abnormal body temperature levels during sleep.

At the discounted cost, the Watch Series 8 becomes an irresistible offer, especially for those iPhone users who are due for a watch upgrade or simply looking to take advantage of the extended Apple ecosystem. Likewise, what are your thoughts on this Apple deal? Would you prefer seeing more smartwatch offers in the future? Let us know.