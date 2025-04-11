Most entertainment apps, such as YouTube or Prime Video, have an annoying disadvantage. There is currently a free app that counteracts this with a useful function. However, those interested need to be quick.

In the two app stores from Google and Apple, there is an almost endless number of applications. Some of these apps are free, while others require payment. But what many users don't know is that many paid apps are also temporarily available for free if they are part of a special offer. We have put together some of the most exciting apps that are currently available for free.

Free pro apps (Android)

Touch Lock: Lock touch screen ($0.69 ) - As good as the range of functions of modern entertainment apps such as YouTube and Prime Video may be, they usually have one annoying disadvantage: the screen cannot be locked. If you accidentally touch it with your hand while watching, you can fast-forward or close the window. This app solves the problem and blocks the entire screen with just one click - except for the pull-out notification window. (4.0 stars, 301 ratings)

) - Another tool that can currently be downloaded for free expands the range of smartphone functions in a completely different area. It can be used to automate the volume. For example, you could set the ringer volume so that it becomes quieter at 8 a.m. on the dot and no longer disturbs you in the office (3.7 stars, 1,070 ratings) .

) - Do you lack the necessary overview of your finances? With this easy-to-use app, you have everything in one place. Just a few clicks are all it takes to be brought up to date. However, it's important to remember that by using the app, you are potentially exposing your financial situation (3.8 stars, 2,100 ratings)

) - This app is a classic tower defense game. However, the developers have opted for a military look rather than bright colors, funny characters, and a cheerful atmosphere. If you look at the ratings, however, players seem to like this fact (4.1 stars, 3,460 ratings).

Free premium apps (iOS)

Step out! Smart Alarm Clock ($1.99 ) - If you have a problem getting up in the morning, this app is just the thing for you. This alarm clock can only be switched off when you walk around with it or take a picture in a certain area of your home (3.4 stars, 350 ratings)

) - If you like pixel games and are generally nostalgic, you will have fun with this game. It's not particularly good, but at least the visuals are convincing. Ideal to pass the boredom in between (5.0 stars, 1 rating)

) - Anyone who occasionally leaves European borders needs an app like this. It allows you to convert currencies quickly and easily. Thanks to a minimalist interface, just a few clicks are enough to get an answer (4.5 stars, 207 ratings)

) - This puzzle game is the ideal way to pass the time. The aim is to position your soldiers in such a way that they are able to defeat the evil witch's soldiers. There are also interesting level designs and clay figures (4.8 stars, 111 ratings)

Free apps with traps - what to look out for

All the apps we present here were available for free at the time of publication. Unfortunately, developers often don't specify how long these offers last. So, if you like an app, you shouldn't wait too long and download it quickly.

However, before you download a free app, you should always take a look at the app page in the store. Because sometimes there are hidden stumbling blocks that you should be aware of.

In-app purchases and advertising

Most free apps either contain advertising or offer in-app purchases. However, some paid apps also do this. It is important to pay attention to these aspects, especially if the game is intended for children.

App permissions

Numerous apps collect user data and often sell it on. So, if you want to be on the safe side, make sure that you only grant the permissions that the app really needs. An alarm clock, for example, does not need access to your cameras or contacts, and a flashlight should not be interested in your location data either.