Hot topics

This September, Whoop Might Face Its Toughest Competition Yet

3 min read 3 min No comments 0
Polar Strap teaser
© Polar
Camila Rinaldi
Camila Rinaldi

Back in June, Polar teased a new device set to launch in September. Now, a second image, apparently from a Polar newsletter, has surfaced on Reddit, giving us a better idea of what to expect.

For context, Polar is best known for its affordable and high-quality fitness trackers and sports watches. In my view, the heart of Polar’s portfolio has always been heart rate monitors (HRMs), the kind you can pair with an Apple Watch to boost accuracy. That said, Polar remains a niche brand and, unlike Whoop, it has not invested heavily in marketing, although the hardware is often on par.

That might be about to change. After seeing Amazfit gain traction with the launch of its Helio Strap, Polar seems ready to ride a similar wave. The company has already teased a September 3 release, even hinting that the device is not a smartwatch by striking through the word “watch” on its website. The device has been making headlines under the name Polar Strap.

Now, with this latest image, we can clearly see a wrist-based sensor design similar to the Whoop 5.0, the MG (review), and Amazfit’s Helio Strap.

Polar Strap teaser image featuring a black strap against a dark background with promotional text.
This image of the Polar Strap—possibly called the Polar Band—was posted on Reddit and appears to come from the Polar newsletter. Unlike the first teaser, it shows more than just the strap: we can also see part of the sensor. / © u/Ok-Employee-8939 via Reddit

What Can We Expect?

In December last year, Polar released a B2B wearable called the Polar 360 that never made it to the consumer market. It was designed as a screenless wearable targeted at businesses. The focus was on accurate biometrics such as heart rate, HRV, and sleep tracking, with integration options for partner apps and services.

The Polar 360 is a fitness tracker capable of monitoring everything from heart rate to daily activity and sleep, similar to what devices like the Whoop and Helio Strap offer. It runs quietly in the background without a display, funneling all metrics into the companion app, in this case, Polar Flow. This makes me think we might see some shared features across devices.

Polar has been fine-tuning its health metrics for years, with a solid set of algorithms and a reputation for reliable tracking. A good example is the Polar Verity Sense, which reviews describe as an affordable yet capable tracker, particularly strong in sleep monitoring.

That said, although Amazfit did a good job with its budget-friendly Helio Strap, it still falls short in terms of research, and its app user interface (UI) borrows too many elements from competitors. This could be where Polar has the edge, thanks to more research-driven development and a more original approach—although users still complain about the Flow app’s interface.

Most importantly, Polar has already confirmed it will not charge a subscription fee. As a Whoop MG user myself, I believe Polar could be the toughest competition Whoop has faced yet. What do you think?

More to come on September 3!

Via: notebookcheck Source: u/Ok-Employee-8939 via Reddit

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

Go to comment (0)
Camila Rinaldi

Camila Rinaldi
Domain Head

I have 15 years of experience reviewing smartphones and wearables, blending tech know-how with a real love for innovation. I've led popular tech sites like AndroidPIT and Canaltech in Brazil, and now I share my insights with audiences around the globe—including in the US, Germany, France, Spain, and Brazil—through honest, hands-on reviews. Recently, I've shifted my focus toward digital health, with a keen eye on gender equality and closing the gender data gap. I'm passionate about using simple, clear storytelling to give women a stronger voice in both tech and health. Whether I'm testing the latest gadgets or exploring new trends in digital health, I always aim to break things down in a way that's easy to understand. On a personal note, I'm an active runner—I completed the Berlin Marathon in 2024—and I'm gearing up for a long bike trip from Germany to Austria in just four days in 2025.

Camila Rinaldi is familiar with the following topics: Robot vacuum cleaner, Mobility, Smartphones, E-bikes & e-scooters, Wearables, Fitness & Health, Smartwatches, Apps & Services, Tablets, Immersive technologies, Smart Home.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing