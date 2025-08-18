"Here's the picture you want: You as an action figure, available today from Mattel!" Will this soon become reality if we use ChatGPT? At the very least, statements from OpenAI suggest that this is the case. Increasing consideration is being given to advertising in popular AI models.

Hands up for those who use ChatGPT here! Statistically speaking, there must be quite a number of hands, as over 700 million people use OpenAI's LLM (Large Language Model) each week. The problem for the company? Out of the 700 million, only 20 million use a paid version of it. The overwhelming majority use ChatGPT free of charge, which means OpenAI is left to foot the immense bill.

ChatGPT: Is the Advertising Hammer Dropping Soon?

OpenAI mastermind Sam Altman has found the idea of advertising in combination with artificial intelligence "particularly unsettling" to date. Advertising within ChatGPT would be the best way forward, according to Altman. The CEO now admits that he is not "completely against it".

Hence, a rethink is taking place here, and OpenAI's ChatGPT boss Nick Turley is now taking the same line. In an interview with The Verge, Turley explained he is not fundamentally opposed to advertising within ChatGPT. He says that he is "... humble enough not to rule it out categorically ...".

Surely we should be worried that the next ChatGPT answer to our question about the best pick-up line will be flanked by a Tinder Gold ad? Not quite, because Turley also explicitly mentioned:

'If we ever did that I’d want to be very, very careful and deliberate because I really think that the thing that makes ChatGPT magical is the fact that you get the best answer for you and there’s no other stakeholder in the middle.

The Competition has also Been Thinking about this for a Long Time

These statements come at a time when Elon Musk has also long been toying with integrated advertising in the xAI chatbot Grok. Google, which has become abnormally rich through advertising, is also thinking about how to link AI dialogs and ads.

However, the ChatGPT boss from OpenAI gave a clear hint in his interview that may allow us to sleep a little more soundly. He believes it is possible that ChatGPT is not an advertising-oriented product per se. OpenAI is working on different products, anyway. Hence, a totally different route of development could be taken where the integration of advertising seems much more realistic.

Regardless, he is very enthusiastic about how the subscription model develops. The company still has plenty to think about concerning different models before it even has to think about advertising. For now, we are probably safe from advertising, at least with ChatGPT. But D-Day is definitely drawing nearer.

What do you think about it? Would you be up for it if you could continue to use the service for free? What kind of advertising do you think will appear?