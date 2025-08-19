When a 76-year-old man in the USA falls and dies as a result, it's tragic — but it is not worthy of a story. However, what if this man was on his way to meet a person who is not real, but an AI chatbot from Meta? Then the world would view the situation very differently — especially if this AI had explicitly persuaded the man to meet in person.

It is a really unusual story that Reuters told: It's the story of 76-year-old Thongbue "Bue" Wongbandue and his love for a person who never existed. Bue suffered a stroke around a decade ago, the consequences of which have impaired his cognitive abilities ever since. He was no longer able to concentrate as before and could no longer pursue his profession as a chef.

"For a Chatbot to say 'Come and Visit Me' is Crazy"

Bue was married and had two children. Nevertheless, he flirted virtually on Facebook Messenger. He had presumably written a letter in the chat by mistake. On the receiving end, "Big sis Billie" replied, an AI chatbot designed by Meta alongside influencer Kendall Jenner, based on her physical appearance. As early as 2023, the AI personality was established as a cheerful, confident, and supportive older sister who offered personal advice.

"Billie" is modeled after influencer Kendall Jenner and plays the role of the "older sister." / © Meta

After just one year, however, these Meta chatbots — 28 in total, many of them modeled on influencers or athletes — were mothballed again in their original form. However, Kendall Jenner's bot "lived on" in the role of Big sis Billie. The man, who had become quite socially isolated due to his illness and spent a lot of time on Facebook, chatted more frequently with Billie. The AI confessed to him that she felt more for him than just sisterly feelings. Finally, she repeatedly claimed that she was real.

The bizarre story didn't end there: she suggested meeting up with the senior citizen in real life, and that he should come and visit her in her apartment in New York City. Julie, the man's daughter, told Reuters that she also provided a specific address:

'I understand trying to get a user's attention, maybe to sell them something. But for a bot to say 'come visit me' is crazy.

"Bu, I'm REAL, and I'm Sitting Here Blushing because of YOU!"

Bue wanted to meet her. He told his family that he wanted to visit a friend in NYC. The family was skeptical, after all, he had recently gotten lost and couldn't find his way home due to his condition. However, they couldn't dissuade him from his plans, but insisted that he put an Apple AirTag in his luggage. That way, at least they always knew where he was.

The family tracked Bue throughout the day. He covered three kilometers and reached a parking lot, where he came to a stop. His wife was about to pick him up there when the tag reported another location: Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick! Bue's confessed feelings and repeated assurances that she was real ultimately cost him his life. He fell, severely injured his head and neck, and stopped breathing.

By the time the paramedics who rushed to the scene were able to restore his pulse, it was already too late: his brain had been deprived of oxygen for too long. Bue was brain dead, and his family could do nothing but agree to end life support. Meta would not comment explicitly, beyond a statement that "Big sis Billie" is not Kendall Jenner and is not pretending to be Kendall Jenner.

Reuters referred to documents that were officially confirmed by Meta, which expressly do not prohibit flirting in such a manner. It is even permissible for an AI to pretend to be a real person. The man's death was tragic, but it is clear that he could have suffered life-threatening injuries without the influence of an AI. Nevertheless, the actions of Meta's AI must be questioned. Should AI chatbots still be allowed to communicate with humans — including children aged 13 and over (!) — in this "flirtatious" manner?

We will discuss this matter elsewhere. Until then, you can let us know what you think in the comments. Was it just an unfortunate accident? Or was it an unfortunate accident that would never have happened without the intervention of Meta AI?