Hot topics

Looking for the Cheapest Flight Deals? Use This Google Hack Now

2 min read 2 min No comments 0
Google Flight Deal feature AI powered launch cheap best airfare tracker
© Gemini for nextpit
Jade Bryan
Jade Bryan

Google Flights is a great alternative to trip providers and airlines when searching and booking flights. It has received updates over the years, but most of these have been on the interface rather than on meaningful features, and it still lacks full integration with Gemini. Google has launched a new search tool that leverages AI, with the primary goal of finding the best and most affordable trips.

Why Use Flight Deals Over Google Flights?

Dubbed Flight Deals, the tool allows you to search for flights and trips using natural language prompts. Instead of the usual process of manually selecting dates, destinations, and airlines, you simply describe the trip you want. For instance, you can type and enter “Week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop” or “10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.”

Apart from a prompt, you can also set filters, such as stops, class type, and duration.

Results are displayed as cards, each showing a different destination and price. If you leave the destination open-ended, you’ll get broader suggestions. Google says the tool uses AI to understand nuanced prompts, so you can refine your search by adding or changing keywords or by adjusting the available filters.

Flight deals from New York with options to Barcelona, Hong Kong, and San Francisco, showing prices and travel details.
You can use casual language when searching for flights in Google's Flight Deals. / © Google

Flight Deals is integrated with Google Flights, ensuring real-time and consistent pricing and flight details. But the new tool emphasizes flexibility and affordability, surfacing deals that might not appear in traditional searches.

Where are Google's AI-Powered Flight Deals Available?

The feature is currently in beta for users in the USA, Canada, and India, with no opt-in required. You can access it via Google Flights or directly from the Flight Deals page.

Google has confirmed that Google Flights isn’t going anywhere. In fact, we may see deeper integration between the two tools in the future.

How do you search for and book your flights? We'd like to know more about your tips in the comments.

Source: Google

 The Best Portable Projectors in 2025

  The best choice The best value for money The best for less The all-rounder The challenger The best laser TV
Product
Xgimi Halo+
Dangbei Neo
Technaxx TX-127
Samsung Freestyle
Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser
Formovie Theater
Image Xgimi Halo+ Product Image Dangbei Neo Product Image Technaxx TX-127 Product Image Samsung Freestyle Product Image Nebula Anker Capsule 3 Laser Product Image Formovie Theater Product Image
Offers

To find out more, browse through our comprehensive Portable Projectors buying guide.

nextpit receives a commission for purchases made via the marked links. This has no influence on the editorial content and there are no costs for you. You can find out more about how we make money on our transparency page.
Go to comment (0)
Jade Bryan

Jade Bryan
Junior Editor

I still remember how amazed I was when I first got hold of the Nokia 3210 back when I was a kid, and it was during that time I developed my love for technology, particularly for mobile phones. I started sharing my knowledge through writing in different blogs and forums back in Nokia Nseries era. I even make videos before where I put different phones side-by-side. Today, I'm still an avid enthusiast of smartphones, but my interests have evolved into smart devices and electric vehicles.

To the author profile
Liked this article? Share now!
Recommended articles
Latest articles
Push notification Next article
No comments
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing
Write new comment:
All changes will be saved. No drafts are saved when editing