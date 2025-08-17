Google Flights is a great alternative to trip providers and airlines when searching and booking flights. It has received updates over the years, but most of these have been on the interface rather than on meaningful features, and it still lacks full integration with Gemini . Google has launched a new search tool that leverages AI, with the primary goal of finding the best and most affordable trips.

Why Use Flight Deals Over Google Flights?

Dubbed Flight Deals, the tool allows you to search for flights and trips using natural language prompts. Instead of the usual process of manually selecting dates, destinations, and airlines, you simply describe the trip you want. For instance, you can type and enter “Week-long trip this winter to a city with great food, nonstop” or “10-day ski trip to a world-class resort with fresh powder.”

Apart from a prompt, you can also set filters, such as stops, class type, and duration.

Results are displayed as cards, each showing a different destination and price. If you leave the destination open-ended, you’ll get broader suggestions. Google says the tool uses AI to understand nuanced prompts, so you can refine your search by adding or changing keywords or by adjusting the available filters.

You can use casual language when searching for flights in Google's Flight Deals. / © Google

Flight Deals is integrated with Google Flights, ensuring real-time and consistent pricing and flight details. But the new tool emphasizes flexibility and affordability, surfacing deals that might not appear in traditional searches.

Where are Google's AI-Powered Flight Deals Available?

The feature is currently in beta for users in the USA, Canada, and India, with no opt-in required. You can access it via Google Flights or directly from the Flight Deals page.

Google has confirmed that Google Flights isn’t going anywhere. In fact, we may see deeper integration between the two tools in the future.

How do you search for and book your flights? We'd like to know more about your tips in the comments.