This Game with Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews Is a Hidden Gem - And It's Free Now!

Each week, you can save money on video games by checking out the current offer on the Epic Games Store. The quality and genre of the free games vary greatly, so it's worth checking in every week to ensure you don't miss out on any great deals. If the game of the week doesn't appeal to you, there's no harm in skipping it. This week, you can download Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge and Strange Horticulture.

If you are an app and gaming enthusiast, you can also follow our Free Apps of the Week and Top 5 Apps series. Now, without further ado, let's see what's on the Epic Games Store today.

This Week's Free Games

Hidden Folks

Are you a fan of hand-drawn experiences that really pay attention to detail? Then Hidden Folks is just the game you're looking for! This incredibly sweet Indie game boasts 32 handcrafted areas for you to explore. Throughout those areas, you have to find over 300 targets, each providing clues on how to progress through the game.

With over 2000 self-made sound effects and more than 500 unique interactions, it's no wonder that this hidden gem of a game received overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

Download Hidden Folks from the Epic Games Store.

This adorable game is a labor of love. / © Steam

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Weird co-op games with unusual physics have recently gained popularity on YouTube and other streaming platforms. It seems like right now, everyone is playing them and joining in on the hype. Totally Reliable Delivery Service is one such game, and the perfect opportunity for you and your friends now that it's available for free for a week. The game is usually priced at around $15.

Throughout this game, your goal is to make increasingly difficult deliveries in a world full of obstacles. You have an array of strange tools at your disposal, which will either help or hinder your progress depending on the situation. Join your friends in local or online multiplayer for maximum fun, or play solo to hone your technique.

Download Totally Reliable Delivery Service from the Epic Games Store.

This game will make you laugh and cry out in frustration. / © Steam

A Sneak Peek at Next Week's Free Games

Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge

Frogs have received lots of positive attention in recent years. Although many people probably wouldn't touch them, they have managed to become emblematic of cozy games. And when it comes to Kamaeru: A Frog Sanctuary, frogs and cozy vibes are exactly what you'll get. The game is about collecting frogs and turning the wetlands into a safe haven for your four-legged friends. With over 500 frogs to collect, it'll take hours before you've exhausted all this game has to offer.

Currently, the game costs approximately $18 on the Epic Games Store. Next week, you can download it for free.

Download Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge from the Epic Games Store.

Can you collect all 500 frogs? / © Steam

Strange Horticulture

Strange Horticulture is an occult puzzle game in which you take over as the proprietor of a local plant and herb store. Throughout the game, you will come into contact with the witches and cultists that inhabit the forest surrounding your store. With your plants, you can change the path that your story is going to take. Unravel dark mysteries, be wary of the dangers lurking in the forest, and join a cult to truly immerse yourself in this magical world.

The game usually costs around $15, but you can download it for free next week. It has so far received 4.6 out of 5 stars, which speaks to the game's quality.

Download Strange Horticulture from the Epic Games Store.

This game immerses you in a magical world. / © Steam

Are you looking forward to downloading any of these free games? Let us know in the comments below!