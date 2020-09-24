Pixel 4a 5G and Nest Audio: we don't need a Google event anymore

After several leaks and a short official announcement, some alleged pictures of the Pixel 4a 5G have been found at an online retailer. The same applies to a new Chromecast dongle and a smart speaker from Nest.

It has become a tradition that many details of Google's Pixel smartphones are leaked long before they are released or officially shown. While many of the Pixel 4a 5G's technical specifications were known, British retailer John Lewis is now showing high-resolution images in which the 5G logo on the display of the smartphone is clearly visible.

Images of the new Pixel 4a 5G were viewed at an online retailer / © Google via John Lewis

As 9to5Google mentions, there is also an interesting hint hidden in the photos. It's not only clearly visible in the display that it's the 5G variant, but the shown date could also suggest that Google might have planned the simultaneous presentation with the already known Pixel 4a. The regular smartphone model was introduced on August 3rd, 2020.

"Chromecast with Google TV" and Nest Audio: Video shows new dongle

A similar fate has befallen the upcoming Chromecast dongle. In a short video, the dongle was shown in a still shrink-wrapped package. On these images, you can see that the small white puck will support both 4K and HDR. The model shown also comes with a remote control that is powered by AAA batteries.

A video of the new Chromecast has been published by Reddit / © u/jsterninja, Reddit

Last but not least Twitter user Marcos Frausto published a picture of the Nest Audio, which has already been exhibited at the US dealer Walmart. The Nest Audio is a small loudspeaker, which offers among other things an integrated Google Assistant.

The speaker is, as 9to5Google reports, also listed at Lowes. The price of the device, which is only called "Google J2" there, is said to have been around 100 US dollars. In the meantime, however, the retailer has removed the price indication.